Concrete chunks fall off Bukit Panjang HDB block & hits 2 vehicles, residents speculate lightning as cause

It had been raining heavily when the incident occurred.

Amber Tay | June 29, 2024, 10:51 PM

Broken concrete fragments from the roof of Block 440 Fajar Road fell on two cars parked below between 4pm and 5pm on Jun. 28.

Residents told Shin Min Daily News they heard thunder before the incident occurred and speculated that a bolt of lightning had struck the roof.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene on the morning of Jun. 29, the parking lot was barricaded with warning tape.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

The two damaged cars were moved away from the site of the incident, with one of the cars parked nearby.

The owner of the car confirmed with Shin Min that their car was damaged by the broken concrete fragment.

A photo provided by a Shin Min reader showed a car with a cracked windshield due to the fallen concrete.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

The reporter also observed the roof of a van to be dented.

Two or three palm-sized concrete fragments were observed to be scattered across the nearby grass patch.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

Gaps can also be seen on the top floor of the 17-storey building.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

A resident of a nearby block told Shin Min that she and other residents suspected the fragments were a result of lightning striking the corner of the roof.

Another resident claimed that during her 20 years of living on the block, her unit experienced a blackout every time lightning struck.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

