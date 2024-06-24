BlueSG car mounts curb in Boon Keng while allegedly fleeing from police, driver & passenger arrested

On June 24, 2024, a BlueSG mounted a curb along Boon Keng Road and stopped at a grass patch while allegedly being pursued by the police.

Jalan Besar, Member of Parliament (MP) Heng Chee How, shared the incident on his Facebook, stating that the driver and the car's passengers were subsequently arrested.

The police are investigating the driver and passengers, and the car was towed away, he added.

Heng assured the residents of that area that the incident did not threaten their security and thanked the police.

Car stopped and reversed away from a roadblock

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that police officers were conducting a roadblock along Whampoa East on Jun. 24 at around 4:55am when a car stopped and reversed away from the roadblock.

The driver and the passengers then abandoned the vehicle along Boon Keng Road.

A 30-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for evasion of roadblock and suspected driving while under the influence of drug or intoxicating substances.

The passengers, an 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The 15-year-old female passenger was also conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, SPF said.

Investigations are ongoing.

