Giant S$20 Cup Noodles at FairPrice not 1 monster serving, but stores 12 regular cups

My mum: "Aiyo, so much MSG."

Julia Yee | June 21, 2024, 05:52 PM

They say big things come in small packages. But sometimes it's the other way around.

Like when 12 cups of Cup Noodles pack themselves into one humongous cup.

Image via @cheesybunbun/TikTok

Mothership received word from FairPrice that this product hit the shelves at all FairPrice Hypermarkets and selected FairPrice Finest stores on Jun. 15, 2024.

Just four days later, it was sold out across all stores.

Don Don Donki, which also carries the product, said it's currently all sold out on its end as well.

Daddy Cup Noodle

Called the "Jumbo Cup Noodles", the cup measures 35cm in diameter and 40.5cm in height.

But the mammoth-sized cup doesn't contain one monstrous serving of noodles — just baby versions of itself inside.

A TikTok user's unboxing showed the big cup being divided into three tiers, each storing five, four, and three normal-size Cup Noodles respectively.

Gif via @attnspancritical/TikTok

It looked to be about the length of a human torso and required two hands to hold properly.

Image via @cheesybunbun/TikTok

A big cup contains the following flavours:

  • 2x Tom Yam

  • 1x Seafood

  • 1x Spicy Seafood

  • 1x Laksa

  • 1x Chilli Crab

  • 1x Mushroom Chicken

  • 1x Fish Head Curry

  • 1x Kyushu White

  • 1x Korean Army Stew

  • 1x Black Pepper Crab

  • 1x Chicken

Although we were tempted to cook them all together in the giant cup and make a mega Cup Noodles meal, FairPrice kindly informed us that "no, the giant cup cannot be used to hold hot water".

Top images @cheesybunbun/TikTok

