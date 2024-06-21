Want to live in an HDB flat in Bayshore? 1st BTO flats to be launched there in Oct. 2024.

The first Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in Bayshore will go on sale in October 2024.

The units, part of 14 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects, will be among the 8,500 flats across Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong West, Kallang/ Whampoa, Pasir Ris, Sengkang and Woodlands to be released that month.

The upcoming October BTO exercise will see HDB’s new system, which classifies flats as prime, plus or standard, commence.

The new classification will replace the current classification in place since 1992, where estates are categorised as either mature or non-mature.

Details of the 14 projects were released on Jun. 19 on HDB’s website.

Additional details were provided by Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics from Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI), a real estate agency in Singapore.

Oct. 2024 BTO launch details up

According to SRI's report, October's BTO exercise — the final one of 2024 — will see the highest number of flats made available in a single exercise since November 2022, when 9,655 BTO flats were released.

Bayshore flats

Two BTO projects in Bayshore, which fall under the boundaries of Bedok town, will have an estimated 1,440 units on offer, according to SRI's research notes.

The two BTO projects will be in between Bayshore MRT station and Temasek Secondary School, with one of them closer to East Coast Park.

The 60-hectare site is located on reclaimed land that has been earmarked for residential use since the Master Plan 1998.

Bayshore MRT Station will open on Jun. 23.

These projects will likely fall under the plus category, according to SRI's research notes.

These flats will have full-height windows to enjoy the waterfront views for the units facing East Coast Park, or city views for the units facing Bedok town, HDB previously revealed.

The larger 730-unit project that is closer to East Coast Park will have amenities, such as an eating house, supermarkets, a pre-school and a residents’ network centre.

There are two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats across the two plots.

Bayshore is set to have some 7,000 HDB flats and 3,000 new private housing units by the mid-2030s, according to HDB in its October 2023 news release.

New prime, plus or standard classification

Prime and plus BTO units are in attractive locations and will have stricter resale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and a subsidy clawback upon resale.

But they will be priced with additional subsidies to keep them affordable for a wide range of Singaporeans, HDB has said.

Resale buyers of prime and plus flats will be subject to an income ceiling, currently pegged at S$14,000 a month.

Standard flats, which fall outside of the choicer areas, will come with a five-year MOP and open to a larger pool of resale buyers.

SRI noted in their report:

Possible contenders for plus flats include BTO projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bayshore, and Pasir Ris, while some flats in the Kallang/ Whampoa estate might be classified as prime flats. However, the final classification will depend on the authorities' assessment of the site attributes and qualifications before an official announcement is made. This careful evaluation ensures that the classification accurately reflects the value and appeal of each location.

Top photo via Google Maps