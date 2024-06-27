ANA plane makes emergency landing in Nagoya due to loss of cabin pressure, 11 reportedly unwell

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) plane with 104 people on board had to make an emergency landing on Jun. 22 due to a loss of cabin pressure.

NH372 encountered an issue during its one-hour-and-25-minute domestic flight from Nagasaki to Nagoya, according to Yahoo Japan.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, was less than six years old, according to Aviation Source News.

Flight NH372 departed Nagasaki at 9:35am.

The aircraft experienced a loss of cabin pressure while making its descent at about 10:30am, as per The Aviation Herald.

The crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure.

The plane was understood to be travelling at about 25,000 feet at that time, Yahoo Japan reported.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the situation was stabilised when the plane descended to about 9,800 feet, a detail that Yahoo Japan also reported.

The plane made an emergency landing in Nagoya 25 minutes later at 11am.

A total of 11 people felt unwell.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism reported on Jun. 26 that seven passengers and four cabin crew complained about ear pain and hearing difficulties.

Oxygen masks for passengers were deployed.

Japan's transport ministry flagged the occurrence as a serious incident and it is under investigation by the Japan Transport Safety Board.

ANA has apologised for the concern and inconvenience caused to passengers and related parties, and the airline stated that it will fully cooperate with the investigation, Zaobao added.

Top photo via ANA