AirAsia partners viral travel influencer 'Kudasai Girl' for new campaign

The campaign hopes to inspire Gen Z travellers to explore destinations within Asia.

Tanya Ong | June 29, 2024, 07:02 PM

AirAsia has onboarded travel influencer "Kudasai Girl" for a new campaign.

This was announced on Marketing-Interactive earlier this week, with AirAsia saying that it hopes its 'Go Somewhere Different' campaign will inspire Gen Z travellers to explore destinations within Asia.

Who is "Kudasai Girl"?

"Kudasai Girl's" real name is Devin Halbal.

Halbal skyrocketed to fame for her travel vlogs and iconic catchphrase — "kudasai", meaning "please" in Japanese — which is often found at the end of her sentences.

The 26-year-old travel content creator has a sizeable following of over 960,000 followers on TikTok and over 350,000 followers on Instagram.

She is said to have a significant following in Japan, Korea, and the United States, according to an AirAsia representative while speaking to Marketing-Interactive. 

All about "self-expression"

In an interview with Elle Singapore, she said that her social media pages go beyond promoting products and are about self-expression.

When asked about her online fame, she said: "I never expected TikTok to become my job. I just wanted to make people happy."

Earlier in the month of June, Halbal travelled to Malaysia, where she posted a series of videos showing her at various sites in Kuala Lumpur surrounded by her fans.

Apart from Malaysia, she will be heading to Almaty, the Philippines, Thailand and Japan alongside AirAsia, Marketing-Interactive reported in a Jun. 25 article.

Halbal also highlighted these stops in a TikTok video, thanking AsiaAsia:

https://www.tiktok.com/@hal.baddie/video/7381428562194107678

Top photo via devihalbal/Instagram.

