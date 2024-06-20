S'porean female golfer, 20, becomes 1st S'pore golfer to qualify for 2024 Olympics

The list of Singaporean athletes heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris continues to grow.

Golfer Shannon Tan, 20, secured her ticket to the Olympics on Jun. 24, 2024.

She is the first Singapore golfer to qualify for the Olympics.

She will compete in a 60-player field for the Olympic women's golf competition from Aug. 7 to 10, 2024.

In her Instagram post, Tan shared that she is proud to fly the Singapore flag in Paris.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me to get to this point and I cannot wait for the Games."

Tan made her professional debut in January 2024, and a month later, she became Singapore's first winner on the Ladies European Tour.

In February 2024, Tan clinched her first win in Kenya at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

