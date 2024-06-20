Back

S'porean female golfer, 20, becomes 1st S'pore golfer to qualify for 2024 Olympics

Slay.

Hannah Martens | June 25, 2024, 04:50 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThe list of Singaporean athletes heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris continues to grow.

Golfer Shannon Tan, 20, secured her ticket to the Olympics on Jun. 24, 2024.

She is the first Singapore golfer to qualify for the Olympics.

She will compete in a 60-player field for the Olympic women's golf competition from Aug. 7 to 10, 2024.

In her Instagram post, Tan shared that she is proud to fly the Singapore flag in Paris.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me to get to this point and I cannot wait for the Games."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shannon Tan (@shannon_so_tan)

Tan made her professional debut in January 2024, and a month later, she became Singapore's first winner on the Ladies European Tour.

In February 2024, Tan clinched her first win in Kenya at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf)

Top photos via Instagram/Shannon Tan

200kg of Mao Shan Wang durians sold out within an hour at Bishan stall

One durian stall owner said he hopes to hold promotional activities every day until mid-July.

June 25, 2024, 05:59 PM

Temasek to give S$150 million for scholarships, upskilling & more, to mark 50th anniversary

The announcement was made on the company's annual Community Day, which was celebrated across the island.

June 25, 2024, 05:00 PM

Sim Lim Tower ice cream man Uncle Ng's ashes to be scattered at Garden of Peace in Choa Chu Kang, public can join session

Final send-off.

June 25, 2024, 04:52 PM

Crash landing of poo: Waste-filled balloons from North Korea contain parasites

The parasites are believed to stem from human excrement.

June 25, 2024, 04:45 PM

K-pop star Jay Park launches OnlyFans account ahead of new single

*side eye*

June 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

Lexus driver uses grass patch as parking lot at Yishun stadium

Do at your own risk.

June 25, 2024, 04:21 PM

Traffic police officer, 32, charged for speeding & killing pedestrian, 58, in accident near Tai Seng

If found guilty, he is liable to no less than 2 years and no more than 8 years of imprisonment.

June 25, 2024, 03:52 PM

SingPost to deliver postal items using MRT train as part of 3-month trial

Whatever means necessary.

June 25, 2024, 03:26 PM

Govts need 'political will' to pass laws for advancing women's development: Former President Halimah Yacob

Halimah also called for a ceasefire and peace talks in Gaza.

June 25, 2024, 03:06 PM

Former senior parliamentary secretary Maidin Packer dies at 66

He was rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack.

June 25, 2024, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.