Over 1.2 million YouTube videos in S'pore that violated community guidelines removed between Oct. & Dec. 2023

Between October 2023 and December 2023, over 1.2 million YouTube videos in Singapore were removed.

According to the Google Transparency Report, Singapore was ranked second when it came to the number of videos removed by YouTube, by the country of upload, during that period.

The country of upload is based on the uploader's IP address. The IP address usually corresponds to where an uploader is geolocated unless they use a virtual private network (VPN) or proxy server.

From October 2023 to December 2023, 1,243,871 videos uploaded in Singapore were removed.

Meanwhile, India, which came first in the ranking, removed over 2.2 million videos uploaded.

Videos that are removed violate YouTube's Community Guidelines.

From October 2023 to December 2023, 39.2 per cent of videos on YouTube were removed because they contained harmful or dangerous content.

32.4 percent of videos removed violated child safety, while 7.5 per cent contained violent or graphic content.

Other videos removed contained nudity or content of a sexual nature, misinformation, harassment or were hateful or abusive.

Top 10 since July 2023

Singapore was in the top 10 list of countries that uploaded videos that were removed from July 2023 to March 2024.

Singapore ranked third from July 2023 to September 2023, with 644,475 videos removed.

Meanwhile, Singapore was ranked tenth from January 2024 to March 2024, with 100,555 videos removed.

Government requests to remove content

In their Transparency Report, courts and government agencies can also request the removal of information from Google products.

In the report data, Google outlined the removals, broken down by country and reason for request, dating back to 2011.

Top photos via Google Transparency Report and Unsplash