S'pore enters new chapter, but WP will continue to advocate for workers & SMEs: WP chief Pritam Singh

In his May Day statement, Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh emphasised that WP will continue to reflect the concerns of workers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

WP will also continue to raise issues of sustainable growth and advocate for labour policy legislation that benefits all Singaporeans.

Singh pointed out that this year's Labour Day comes when "change is on the horizon," noting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement that he will step down.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will succeed PM Lee on May 15, 2024.

Inflation

Singh stated that Singapore's economy is experiencing slow growth with elevated inflation.

This presents Singaporeans with a "double whammy of concerns for both employment, and cost of living and doing business".

He then cited a Bloomberg survey of economists which found that Singapore's new Prime Minister's top priority should be fighting inflation.

Singaporeans worrying about job loss

Singh also raised the issue of how many Singaporeans feel "the bitter edge of change in the economy and the job market" despite the low unemployment rate.

He quoted NTUC's annual Survey on Economic Sentiments, which found that almost 40 per cent of Singaporean workers are worried they will lose their jobs, compared to 25 per cent in 2023.

"But is it only about workers' concerns over jobs, or something else?" he said.

Urge government to give SMEs more support

Singh added that WP shares the concerns regarding the cost of doing business in Singapore, which has become a significant pressure point.

He claimed that this was made worse by the increase in the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) rate to nine per cent and "persistently high" interest rates in 2024."

Singh added that WP has urged the government to give SMEs more support in non-wage areas ranging from subsidies for talent and acquisition schemes, international expansion, rental assistance or rental support, streamlining grant application process to providing grants on a cash-basis rather than on reimbursement."

"By helping SMEs with the non-wage costs of doing business, we hope they may continue to drive entrepreneurship and innovation, operate and employ over 70 per cent of the total labour force, and pay competitive wages for our workers," Singh said.

Safeguarding workers' interest

Singh said WP calls for better protection and stronger safeguarding of workers' interests.

WP also urges the government to effect better re-skilling and skills transfer from foreign professions to Singaporeans, preparing them for a more competitive and demanding work environment.

He also urges MOM to work more closely with MOE and other agencies, like SkillsFuture Singapore, to "systematically nudge" Singaporeans into the occupations and sectors with training opportunities to re-skill and secure employment.

Singh said WP will also continue to raise concerns about specific issues, such as including reasonable accommodations for Persons with Disabilities in the upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation, understaffing and overwork of healthcare workers, and working conditions in retail shops.

Singh said,

"Singapore enters a new chapter ahead, there is hope things may be done differently. One thing is clear: Come what may, the Worker's Party will continue to reflect the concerns of workers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), raise issues of sustainable growth, and advocate for labour policy legislation for the benefit of all Singaporeans."

Top photos via Workers' Party/Facebook & Pixabay