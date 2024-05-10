Using economic & financial tools for geopolitical aims could have profound implications for global stability: Lawrence Wong Economist interview

In anticipation of his appointment as prime minister on May 15, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong gave an interview to The Economist magazine.

It was a wide-ranging interview involving foreign policy, Singapore's domestic politics, as well as addressing his legacy.

Wong discussed Singapore’s approach to foreign policy, which he again described as “pro-Singapore", as well as the state of the U.S. - China relationship, both with each other and with Singapore.

State of flux

The Economist asked how Lawrence Wong saw the geopolitical scene, as well as how it affects Singapore.

Wong said that the world is in a state of flux, with the global order shifting.

A new order has yet to be established and the global environment will be messy for at least a decade.

Navigating through this environment would be unpredictable, but he expressed hope that it would steer towards stability and peace, rather than conflict and war.

When asked about what he expected from U.S. - China relations in the future; whether the past 18 months was a stabilising moment, or if the next few years held more crisis and deterioration.

Wong said that the November 2023 meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping provides some guardrails and stabilisation to the overall relationship; but mutual suspicion and distrust remained, as does the underlying contradictions and tensions.

Wong did not see this as a stable equilibrium: the two national positions would not be bridged anytime soon, with many possibilities for things to go wrong and tensions to flare up.

It requires careful management, because if the relationship were to deteriorate sharply, it would be costly for both them and the world.

China at home

Wong was asked about his assessment of China's future, and the U.S.'s view of China as a totalitarian state, focused on confrontation and contesting U.S. supremacy.

Wong said that China's economy is undergoing several large structural adjustments, moving on from relying on cheap labour inputs for growth, to investing in more advanced manufacturing, and focusing on innovation and productivity.

But it faces a demographic challenge, and might get old before it gets rich, and become stuck in the middle income trap, unable to grow fast enough to escape.

China is also undergoing a second structural adjustment, trying to balance its model of growth with concerns of wealth inequality.

That growth saw the Chinese economy taking off, uplifting many; but over the past decade it also suffered the downsides of capitalism, such as corruption, rent seeking, and inequality.

China is now trying to find a new growth model, its “common prosperity” model, without overdoing the correction and “dampening the animal spirits of its private entrepreneurs”, and affecting its next stage of growth.

And abroad

But on an international front, China's leadership, even its officials, saw the US as trying to "contain and suppress" China, and deny them their “rightful place in the world”.

China is seeking ways to break out of that containment, such as by being technologically self-reliant.

China sees itself as a strong country whose time has come, and wants to be more assertive, including in their national interests overseas.

But Wong cautioned that China would have to learn, as all big countries eventually do, that if they overdo it and push their way around, coercing, squeezing, or pressurising other countries, it would engender a backlash.

“Because when a big country deals with a small country, the big country often does not realise how imposing they are," Wong said.

The United States

The Economist then asked about Singapore's relationship with the United States (U.S.), specifically how Singapore would explain to the average American why it should enjoy the benefits of an American ally, without calling itself one.

Wong explained that the Singapore and U.S. had a several decades-long, mutually beneficial security and defence relationship.

Singapore appreciates the security that the U.S. provides, the peace and prosperity it enables, and the effort and cost it had taken.

Singapore however also provides access to air and naval bases, deployment and logistical support, as well as exchanging intelligence.

Singapore did not only buy technology and military equipment, but has a productive two-way exchange of information in many areas of security and defence.

The relationship, in Wong's view, is a mutually beneficial one.

Wong also indirectly dismissed any prospect of Singapore joining the U.S. grouping AUKUS, saying that the grouping is meant for U.S. allies, of which Singapore is not one.

Technological bifurcation

Central to the rift between the U.S. and China is the role of technology, and the role that certain platforms, such as TikTok, played.

Wong said that a significant number of multinational corporations operates out of Singapore.

Should a technological rift emerge and the U.S. were to increase export restrictions, he expected those MNCs in Singapore would fully comply with any new rules or export restrictions, although he noted that other countries might not be so compliant.

But he also expressed the hope that potential expert restrictions would be carefully calibrated.

Such economic tools, when used for geopolitical purposes, has the potential to cause significant collateral economic damage.

“If we are not careful, it will have profound implications to the global economy, as well as global stability. “

The Economist brought up the example of social media app TikTok, which faces a potential ban unless the China-based ByteDance divested it, with The Economist suggesting that its CEO Shou Zi Chew had been projected as a Chinese proxy .

Wong simply said that it is for the U.S. to decide how it wanted to deal with TikTok.

“But from our point of view, when it comes to social media, that does not count as national security. I mean, we have social media companies operating from all countries, and they are here in Singapore, we do not see this as a national security risk. But that is Singapore's perspective.”

