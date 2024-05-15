Diner says White Restaurant Mother's Day S$133 takeaway dinner meal subpar, abalone soup served without abalone

A customer who patronised the White Restaurant at Sun Plaza was left disappointed after his Mother's Day takeaway meal was subpar.

The diner then took to social media on Sunday, May 12, to share what the eatery served.

S$133 meal

The S$133 Mother's Day dinner consisted of five items.

According to the diner's post, there were problems with all the items served.

The braised crab meat with fish maw and sliced abalone soup supposedly for four persons, which cost S$47.08 before taxes and delivery costs, was enough to fill half a plastic container.

It was supposedly served without sliced abalone, and only thinly sliced fish maw and with a little crab meat.

There was only mushrooms in the soup.

The XO twin scallop fried rice was described as "oily", with "a few pieces of tiny scallops".

The crispy baby squid was fried till "solid rock".

The caption read: "Not crispy and can crack a tooth."

The prawns, which are part of the "Gratitude Value 2-pax Set", were "overly salty" and "not fresh".

The signature white bee hoon, which was also part of the set, was also not up to standard, as it was deemed "too sticky".

Restaurant reached out to customer

According to Shin Min Daily News, the manager of the outlet contacted the customer as soon as they saw the post.

The manager told the Chinese media: "We have made an appointment to communicate by phone, and we will not comment until we understand the situation."

Shin Min subsequently reached out to the customer on May 13, and he confirmed that he was in touch with a personnel from the restaurant, and was promised a full refund.

He also said that the restaurant informed that it would investigate the food quality issues and retrain kitchen and service staff on operational procedures.

The diner added: "At this point, I think the matter can be considered properly settled."

Mothership has separately reached out to White Restaurant for comment.

Top image via Complaint Singapore