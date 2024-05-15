Back

Diner says White Restaurant Mother's Day S$133 takeaway dinner meal subpar, abalone soup served without abalone

The customer has been promised a full refund.

Belmont Lay | May 15, 2024, 02:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A customer who patronised the White Restaurant at Sun Plaza was left disappointed after his Mother's Day takeaway meal was subpar.

The diner then took to social media on Sunday, May 12, to share what the eatery served.

S$133 meal

The S$133 Mother's Day dinner consisted of five items.

According to the diner's post, there were problems with all the items served.

The braised crab meat with fish maw and sliced abalone soup supposedly for four persons, which cost S$47.08 before taxes and delivery costs, was enough to fill half a plastic container.

It was supposedly served without sliced abalone, and only thinly sliced fish maw and with a little crab meat.

via Complaint Singapore

There was only mushrooms in the soup.

via Complaint Singapore

The XO twin scallop fried rice was described as "oily", with "a few pieces of tiny scallops".

via Complaint Singapore

via Complaint Singapore

The crispy baby squid was fried till "solid rock".

The caption read: "Not crispy and can crack a tooth."

The prawns, which are part of the "Gratitude Value 2-pax Set", were "overly salty" and "not fresh".

via White Restaurant Oddle

The signature white bee hoon, which was also part of the set, was also not up to standard, as it was deemed "too sticky".

Restaurant reached out to customer

According to Shin Min Daily News, the manager of the outlet contacted the customer as soon as they saw the post.

The manager told the Chinese media: "We have made an appointment to communicate by phone, and we will not comment until we understand the situation."

Shin Min subsequently reached out to the customer on May 13, and he confirmed that he was in touch with a personnel from the restaurant, and was promised a full refund.

He also said that the restaurant informed that it would investigate the food quality issues and retrain kitchen and service staff on operational procedures.

The diner added: "At this point, I think the matter can be considered properly settled."

Mothership has separately reached out to White Restaurant for comment.

Top image via Complaint Singapore

The trajectory of S'pore bilateral relations under PM Lee's leadership

We take a look at some of PM Lee's notable foreign policy achievements.

May 15, 2024, 01:12 PM

WP & PSP congratulate Lawrence Wong ahead of swearing-in & thank PM Lee for his service

Extending congratulations to Lawrence Wong.

May 15, 2024, 12:34 PM

Jollibee reopening at Lucky Plaza in June 2024, taking over McDonald's former spot

Jolli good news.

May 15, 2024, 12:10 PM

Hawkers excited to cook for swearing-in at Istana, hoping for photos with PM Lee & DPM Wong

We spoke to three of the hawkers cooking for Lawrence Wong's swearing-in, using locally-grown ingredients.

May 15, 2024, 12:08 PM

S'pore on the world stage: PM Lee & the importance of S'pore's multilateralism

Singapore has survived periods of difficult geopolitical tensions over the years, and will be navigating tougher waters in the coming years under new leadership.

May 15, 2024, 11:57 AM

New S'pore Botanic Gardens photography exhibition showcases diversity of birds that can be found there

The Gardens is home to over 180 bird species.

May 15, 2024, 11:47 AM

Lang Nuong Viet Nam in Jalan Besar suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until May 27, 2024.

May 15, 2024, 11:36 AM

Man, 24, arrested for alleged murder of wife, 29, stepson, 3 & mother-in-law, 69, in Taiwan

He was holding a Pomeranian while being brought to detention.

May 15, 2024, 11:33 AM

Hanis at PLQ Mall suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is closed until May 27, 2024.

May 15, 2024, 11:18 AM

Multiple cars crash into Funan basement car park wall while going downslope during heavy rain

No injuries were reported.

May 15, 2024, 11:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.