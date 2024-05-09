UOB gives its chairman Wong Kan Seng more than S$400,000 in shares

UOB has granted its chairman, Wong Kan Seng, over S$400,000 in shares, The Business Times reported.

Wong received 13,700 shares, worth S$418,672, the bank said in a bourse filing on May 8.

Each share was worth S$30.56 when all the share awards — a total of 30,400 shares were granted — vested on the date of the grant on May 6.

A total of seven eligible non-executive directors were awarded under the Share Plan, it was also reported.

These awards were approved by shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting held on Apr. 18.

The awards form part of the directors’ remuneration for 2023.

SPH Media chief executive officer Teo Lay Lim, an independent director of UOB, was given 2,500 shares.

Wong was deputy prime minister of Singapore from 2005 to 2011.

He was appointed to the board of UOB in July 2017 and became its independent chairman in February 2018.

Top photo via UOB