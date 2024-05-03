Back

Thai farmers pray for rain using Doraemon plushie instead of live cat to avoid animal abuse claims

Ashley Tan | May 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

To pray for rain after a months-long dry spell, villagers in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, conducted a traditional ritual — but with a twist.

The ritual, called hae nang maew, or “female cat parade", dates back hundreds of years ago, and typically involves carrying a female cat in a basket or cage across the village.

According to Time, as cats are averse to water, water will be splashed onto the animal, in the hopes that the cat's cries will elicit rain.

This year, however, the live cat has been replaced with a Doraemon plushie instead, considering rising concerns about animal abuse.

Paraders dressed up in colourful garb carried a cage containing the bright blue soft toy, as well as another containing a white cat plushie with a pink bow, while villagers sprinkled it with water.

Hot in Thailand

Thailand has been sweltering recently.

On Apr. 24, Bangkok recorded a temperature of 40.1°C, but the weather reportedly felt like more than 52°C.

On that day, the Thai health ministry announced that 30 people died from heatstroke between Jan. 1 and Apr. 17, a number comparable to the total death toll in 2023, which was 37.

Thailand's weather conditions are only expected to let up around mid-May, reported TIME.

Top photo from tkasasagi / X

