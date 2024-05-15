Through tears, laughter & everything else: Times where PM Lee wore his heart on his sleeve

During his last interview in The Istana as Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong's eyes welled up with tears a few times as he looked back on his almost twenty years as the country's leader.

But PM Lee has never been shy about expressing his emotions.

Raising his voice in parliament

PM Lee usually keeps his cool, but when he has to raise his voice, he will.

One such case that happened towards the end of his premiership was the Ridout Road incident.

During his Ministerial statement on Ridout Road in 2023, PM Lee addressed suggestions that senior minister Teo Chee Hean was not sufficiently independent enough to conduct the review on Ridout Road because he was a minister.

"As PM, my duty is not just to be satisfied that, legally, there was no wrongdoing, but whether quite apart from the law there was any other kind of misconduct or impropriety," PM Lee added.

While the courts are the arbiter of legality, matters of ethics and standards of propriety are the PM's responsibility.

"I have to set the standards of what is ethical, what is proper. I cannot outsource them, for example, to appoint an ethics advisor to tell me what is proper or not proper," PM Lee said.

PM Lee raised his voice as he pointed out that he had to know what was proper and what was not proper, otherwise, he "shouldn't be here".

Fiery

PM Lee is a fiery debater.

Younger Singaporeans have seen him less in action in recent years, likely because of the leadership succession plans and, probably, because a "formidable" opponent in parliament retired — Workers' Party former chief Low Thia Khiang.

Words simply do no justice to the war of words between them during their era. Here's an iconic debate in 2014 you should watch, where you ought to look out for not only their emotions, tones, and choice of words but also the intricacies of taking a jab, taking a step back, disagreeing, and agreeing to disagree — all at the opportune moments.

Teary-eyed

It is not uncommon to see PM Lee overcome with emotions and with tears in his eyes.

Once, PM Lee broke down in parliament and tugged at people's heartstrings while talking about his father.

On Apr. 14, 2015, PM Lee delivered an 18-minute speech responding to calls to honour his father and the late founding Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew.

However, Members of Parliament (MPs) and one nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) continued to pepper PM Lee with more questions and clarifications on how his father could or should be honoured.

PM Lee was visibly upset and held back tears when he responded to NMP Chia Yong Yong's supplementary question and thought about the need for a founders' memorial to be "full of meaning".

There have been numerous other times that PM Lee could be seen visibly emotional while addressing Parliament.

For example, PM Lee became choked up when he talked about Singapore bouncing back from crisis.

He gave a wide-ranging speech on Sep. 2, 2020, during the debate on the President's Address, and he appeared to be holding back tears as he delivered the last line of his speech.

"Our children and our grandchildren will continue marching forward to build a fairer, ever more just, and equal society."

Pausing several times while delivering this line, his voice wavered slightly as he choked up.

Passing the baton

PM Lee was also teary-eyed when he announced on Nov. 5, 2023, that he would be passing the baton to DPM Lawrence Wong.

At the People's Action Party (PAP) Awards and Convention 2023, PM Lee's voice wavered as he concluded his speech by talking about his contributions to Singapore.

He paused, appearing to collect himself as he blinked back tears.

The silence was filled with applause from over 1,000 PAP party members.

"It has been my great fortune and honour to have served the country, first in the SAF, and then in the party and government for all of my adult life."

Humour

Through his long stint as leader, PM Lee knew how to crack jokes, sometimes even at his own expense.

One such time was during the 2016 National Day Rally when audience members were left shocked as PM Lee stopped his speech, and he appeared unwell and stumbled.

He took ill at about 9:18pm and had to stop delivering his speech in English.

As he made his way backstage, he waved to the crowd, and the rally was put on hold for more than an hour.

It was later confirmed that PM Lee was feeling unsteady because of prolonged standing, heat and dehydration.

At 10:42pm, PM Lee returned onstage to complete his speech and make a few self-deprecating jokes.

Firstly, he held up a water bottle upon his return on stage to a round of applause.

He also lightheartedly reflected on the incident.

"I have never had so many doctors look at me at once."

He paid tribute to the SCDF personnel who attended to him, the same ones who were invited for having attended to Heng Swee Keat when he collapsed during a Cabinet meeting.

"I should thank them, because I have invited them as guests, and they treated me just now."

PM Lee then took the opportunity to talk about leadership succession,

"I’d just like to cover two things in my speech which I think is important and which I should say tonight. One, to do with leadership succession — and I think what happened makes it even more important that I talk about it now! (laughs again)"

Top photos via MCI/YouTube, Mothership & SPF/Facebook