S'porean man, 38, gets jail for fighting Nigerian man & wounding racial feelings of Jewish man

When a Jewish man tried to break up a fight between a Singaporean and a Nigerian, the Singaporean hurled racially-charged insults at the Jewish man.

He purportedly repeatedly uttered: "Stinky Jewish, I murder you, I kill you because you are Jewish."

Israeli national Ben Shalom Matan, head of security at the Jewish Welfare Board, was wounded by the Singaporean’s words in light of the Israel and Hamas conflict, as he had family members in Israel.

Mohammad Arif Ismail, 38, received a total of nine months and six weeks' jail with nine strokes of the cane on May 10, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He received three weeks' jail for uttering words with the deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person.

He received another nine months' jail and nine strokes of the cane for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, and two weeks' jail for affray.

In addition, he also received one week's jail for affray over a separate incident which involved a 63-year-old man on a train at Lavender MRT station in Nov. 2022.

What happened

Before the incident, Arif had consumed 10 pills of a denzodiazepine drug which he obtained illegally in Geylang.

He then slept on the grounds of Singapore Management University, located above Brash Basah MRT station.

The next morning, Arif bumped into Nigerian dispatch worker Abiola Gilbert Hakeem, 47, who was handling a trolley.

The two argued, and Arif kicked a box on the trolley which caused it to fall to the ground.

The duo then exchanged blows, and during the fight, Arif armed himself with a Swiss Army knife which he was carrying, but he dropped the knife after he fell to the ground.

Hakeem, along with several passers-by and Matan, intervened and tried to restrain Arif.

Arif then identified Matan as Jewish through his appearance, and hurled insults at him.

Suffered from multiple disorders

After his arrest, Arif was found to have been suffering from multiple disorders by a senior resident at the Institute of Mental Health.

He was diagnosed with adjustment disorder with depressed mood of mild severity.

However, the doctor concluded that there was no contributory link between his mental illness and the offences he committed at the Brash Basah MRT station.

The doctor added that Arif posed a relatively high risk of reoffending.

Top photo via Mothership