Back

11 dead after bus carrying students & teachers celebrating graduation crashes in Indonesia

53 other people were hospitalised with injuries.

Hannah Martens | May 12, 2024, 05:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A bus crashed into other vehicles after its brakes apparently failed in West Java, Indonesia.

The crash killed at least 11 people, mostly students and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said the bus had 61 students and teachers.

According to the Jakarta Post, the students had just celebrated their graduation and were on a school trip.

The bus suddenly sped out of control on a downhill road, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole.

Nine people died at the scene, and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, said Abast.

53 other people were hospitalised with injuries, including some in critical condition, AP News reported.

Local television footage showed the bus on its side, surrounded by rescuers, police and passersby as ambulances evacuated the injured.

"We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigations showed the bus's brakes malfunctioned," Abast said.

Top photo via X

M'sia orangutan walks into cafe & helps itself to cold drink in cafe fridge without paying

Apes together strong.

May 13, 2024, 04:17 PM

Digital lock prices from S$279 & up to 20% off at Kaadas NEX Serangoon from May 18-24

Deals that are almost too good to be true.

May 13, 2024, 04:05 PM

Cruise centre at HarbourFront to move, merge with Marina Bay Cruise Centre

The consolidation will help to create a continuous promenade as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

May 13, 2024, 04:04 PM

'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon in S'pore for Bulgari event on May 13, 2024

Happy tears.

May 13, 2024, 03:54 PM

Terrace house in Katong burns down

Occupants from the affected unit, as well as neighbouring units had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

May 13, 2024, 03:07 PM

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly throwing incense burner, porcelain vase, wooden drawer, packet of soil from Choa Chu Kang block

He was arrested within two hours.

May 13, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang, 43, gives birth to 2nd son on Mother's Day

Her first child, also a boy, turns 12 this year.

May 13, 2024, 12:40 AM

4 teenagers, 13 to 18, arrested for carrying karambit knife & criminal intimidation in Sengkang

The teenagers were reportedly at ease when they were questioned by the police.

May 12, 2024, 11:49 PM

SDP launches campaign for upcoming general election, with foreign labour & immigration among key issues

SDP's vice chairman said the party's legacy was that of pushing "OB markers", a legacy it intended to uphold.

May 12, 2024, 08:14 PM

Man caught on camera going through IUs of motorcycles at Teck Whye

Hmmmm.

May 12, 2024, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.