11 dead after bus carrying students & teachers celebrating graduation crashes in Indonesia

A bus crashed into other vehicles after its brakes apparently failed in West Java, Indonesia.

The crash killed at least 11 people, mostly students and injured dozens of others, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said the bus had 61 students and teachers.

According to the Jakarta Post, the students had just celebrated their graduation and were on a school trip.

The bus suddenly sped out of control on a downhill road, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole.

Nine people died at the scene, and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, said Abast.

53 other people were hospitalised with injuries, including some in critical condition, AP News reported.

Local television footage showed the bus on its side, surrounded by rescuers, police and passersby as ambulances evacuated the injured.

"We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigations showed the bus's brakes malfunctioned," Abast said.

