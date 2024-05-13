Back

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly throwing incense burner, porcelain vase, wooden drawer, packet of soil from Choa Chu Kang block

He was arrested within two hours.

Belmont Lay | May 13, 2024, 11:56 AM

The police have arrested a 47-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act.

The police were alerted to the incident at Block 449 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on May 11 at about 11:15pm.

A man had allegedly thrown down one incense burner, one porcelain vase, one wooden drawer and one packet of soil at the block.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within two hours.

The man will be charged in court on May 13 for rash act.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to six months, or with fine of up to S$2,500, or with both.

The police said they have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Top photo from Google Maps

