Former police officer fined S$500 for cheating Hougang noodle stall of S$36.50

He cheated the stall on several occasions.

Matthias Ang | May 11, 2024, 02:11 PM

A police officer cheated a noodle stall of money on multiple occasions by lying that he had made payments for his orders via PayNow.

Instead, he had simply transferred the money to another bank account under his name.

Siew Weng Chuin, aged 25, was convicted on one count of cheating, with another count taken into consideration for his sentencing.

He was fined S$500 for cheating the stall of S$36.50 in total, CNA reported.

He has also since resigned from the police, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

Court documents said the stall was located within a shopping mall at Hougang.

Cheated the stall in April 2023

Sometime in April 2023, Siew started patronising the noodle stall.

At that time, he was a police officer.

On Apr. 14, 2023, he placed an order at the stall amounting to S$25.60.

He then told the stall's operator, a 26-year-old woman, that he would pay for the order via PayNow, and took out his mobile phone to scan the QR code displayed at the stall.

However, instead of going ahead with the transaction for his order, Siew changed the payee from the stall's bank account to another bank account under his name.

Afterwards, he showed the operator the transaction on his mobile phone to deceive her into believing he had made payment for his order.

He repeated this deception on three to five subsequent visits to the stall.

On another occasion, on Apr. 17, 2024, he placed an order amounting to S$10.90 and did not make payment by the same method again.

Acted surprised when asked about why the transaction on Apr. 14, 2023, did not go through

This time, the operator asked Siew if the previous payment of S$25.60 had been made as she was unable to find the transaction in the stall's bank account.

Siew acted surprised and told the operator that the payment had gone through. He also showed his transaction history which reflected a transfer of S$25.60.

The operator thus assumed that the transaction might still be pending.

Siew also provided the operator with a phone number at her request.

However this number was not in use. When the stall's operator called Siew to inform him that the payment had not been made, she could not reach him.

Reported him to the police

On May 31, 2023, Siew was spotted by the operator. She confronted him about the non-payments and called the police.

In her call to the police, she said she had already made a police report earlier about the previous transactions and added that the police had asked her to call them if she saw him.

Court documents added that Siew made full restitution for the amount he had cheated on Apr. 18, 2024.

Under the penal code, Siew could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or been subjected to both for being convicted of cheating.

