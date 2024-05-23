PIE 4-vehicle chain collision: Taxi ends up on top of car's bonnet

A four-vehicle chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 22) morning resulted in a ComfortDelGro taxi perched on top of a car's bonnet.

ComfortDelGro confirmed with Mothership that the accident took place at around 1am on the PIE towards Changi, near the Toa Payoh flyover.

The cab driver and the passenger on board both sustained injuries.

SCDF conveyed three persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The aftermath

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were put up on the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook page.

They showed a blue ComfortDelGro taxi sandwiched between a black car and a white car, with its rear wheels on the white car's bonnet.

Debris from the accident was scattered on the road.

A video shared by user "Shafie Sham" in the comments section showed that the two right-most lanes of the PIE were cordoned off.

At least one ambulance was spotted at the scene.

Three taken to hospital

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident, which involved three cars and a taxi, at about 1:55am.

A 54-year-old male car driver, a 63-year-old male taxi driver and his 40-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company has reached out to both the cabby and the passenger and will assist them as best they can.

"In the meantime, the police are conducting their investigation and we will assist as needed", the spokesperson added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

