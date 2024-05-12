Novak Djokovic accidentally hit on head by fan's water bottle after winning match

Serbian tennis player and world number one Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a heavy water bottle while signing autographs for spectators following his second-round victory at the Internationali BNL d'Italia in Rome on May 10.

Videos posted on X showed a light blue water bottle falling out of a fan's bag while he was bending over from the spectator stands in an attempt to shake Djokovic's hand.

The tournament released a video showing that Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by accident. The bottle slipped from a fan’s backpack. Just a very unfortunate, unlucky situation. ❤️‍🩹 (via @InteBNLdItalia) pic.twitter.com/5LIzzWZpMS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 10, 2024

Djokovic doubled over in pain after the bottle fell on his head, as a security member rushed to shield him.

Despite the incident, Djokovic reportedly retuned to his hotel after. Officials said that the tennis player's condition "is not a cause for concern", CNN and BBC reported

He also posted on X, thanking fans for their messages.

Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday. #IBI24 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 10, 2024

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a video of himself arriving to the tournament wearing a bicycle helmet on top of his white cap.

"Today I came prepared," he wrote.

Top photo via TheTennisLetter/X