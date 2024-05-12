Back

Novak Djokovic accidentally hit on head by fan's water bottle after winning match

He appeared at the tournament the next day wearing a bicycle helmet.

Ruth Chai | May 12, 2024, 06:00 PM

Events

Serbian tennis player and world number one Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a heavy water bottle while signing autographs for spectators following his second-round victory at the Internationali BNL d'Italia in Rome on May 10.

Videos posted on X showed a light blue water bottle falling out of a fan's bag while he was bending over from the spectator stands in an attempt to shake Djokovic's hand.

Djokovic doubled over in pain after the bottle fell on his head, as a security member rushed to shield him.

Despite the incident, Djokovic reportedly retuned to his hotel after. Officials said that the tennis player's condition "is not a cause for concern", CNN and BBC reported

He also posted on X, thanking fans for their messages.

"This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," he wrote.

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a video of himself arriving to the tournament wearing a bicycle helmet on top of his white cap.

"Today I came prepared," he wrote.

Top photo via TheTennisLetter/X

