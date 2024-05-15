NYP student’s reuse scheme gives new life to pre-loved sports items & leaves lasting impact

Age is no barrier to bringing about change in society.

Whether you’re young or old, there are plenty of things you can do to tackle the challenges of the modern world, even if it seems as huge as climate change.

For starters, you could simply recycle plastic bottles after using them and turn off the tap while brushing your teeth.

But to 25-year-old Noorhakim bin Abdul Halim, a recent graduate from Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) Sport and Wellness Management, there was much more he could do.

Noorhakim recalled his General Project (GP) assignment back in JC, where he came across the topic of waste in the food and fast fashion industries.

"It was quite alarming to learn about the amount of… waste that was prevalent back then, as before we started GP, I had no idea about the severity of the situation and was both ignorant and uninformed."

The experience kick-started his keen interest in sustainability.

And after Noorhakim graduated from JC and went to NYP, sustainability remained on his mind.

His Final Year project gave him a new opportunity to make an impact.

The project was set up with training, knowledge and funding support from NEA’s Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme, launched in September 2023.

Called “SWap and Exchange”, the project encourages students (and staff) to donate sportswear and other items.

These items are then picked up by those who need them, so they don’t have to buy new ones of their own.

They can also contribute an item of their own, to make a one-to-one trade.

This helps to cut down waste, and also fosters a spirit of giving back to the community.

Check out a fun TikTok video Noorhakim and his team created to publicise their initiative:

Noorhakim was inspired by trendy thrift pop-up stores, and felt that he and his group could put their own spin on it for the campus community.

They were also inspired by the Singapore government’s Zero Waste Master Plan, which aims to increase the recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030, and reduce the amount of waste that needs to be deposited in Semakau landfill.

Noorhakim got in touch with NEA’s YES Leaders Programme through his CCA, the Geo Council, where he was a sub-committee member:

"I was given the chance to join the NEA YES Leaders Programme where I worked with NEA, Geo Council and my course to collaborate on this environmental project that would also be featured as a part of my FYP.” The group set up donation points, both manned and unmanned, at NYP’s atrium, which was selected for high footfall from the crowds of people heading to both the school and the gym."

To make it easy for NYP staff members to donate and contribute to the project, Noorhakim and his team worked with his school, the School of Business Management, and Student Care and Guidance Department.

They liaised with staff members to conduct internal donation drives amongst their colleagues.

But that’s not all. The team innovated for other sources of donations, and worked with NYP’s industry partners, taking their project beyond their school.

Singapore Aquatics, the national governing body for water athletics, teamed up with them to take on any relevant unwanted items from their project, so they could have a second life, instead of having to be thrown away.

Ultimately, Noorhakim’s team managed to extend the life of over 60 per cent of their inventory.

They also managed to reach over 100 students, to raise awareness of recycling and the critical need to reduce the buildup of waste in our landfill.

Noorhakim believes that such initiatives can have an important impact:

“Through such initiatives that are happening on the ground…students can see how their fellow students are trying to do their part and hence empower them to also make a difference.”

Students also feel like they can do good for the environment as they are personally involved.

Challenges

Not everything was smooth sailing, however. The biggest obstacle, in Noorhakim’s view, was getting the initial batch of donated items.

Despite a successful TikTok video that garnered over 14,000 views, this did not translate into success at first.

In the first donation drive, they only received one donation from a manned booth in the gym.

The rest of the items came directly from someone who wanted to support their project.

“The failure of the drive gave me a harsh lesson about the reality of people’s [donation] habits,” Noorhakim said.

He orchestrated a second donation drive, this time with marketing materials to illustrate the project’s aims, and set up a booth at an NYP health bazaar.

Unfortunately, this didn’t work out either. Noorhakim said he was stumped, as he attributed the initial setback to a limited marketing reach.

Before his next effort, Noorhakim sat down with his NEA YES Leaders Programme advisors.

They observed that many students did not have the means to donate, or felt a high opportunity cost in doing so.

They suggested that Noorhakim and the team partner with sports CCAs to conduct internal donation drives, as it was more likely they would have a regular turnover of unwanted items.

Through trial and error, and perseverance, their next “SWap and Exchange” booth turned out to be a success.

Success

Thanks to the YES Programme, Noorhakim and his team will showcase their project at the CleanEnviro Summit in June 2024.

All projects under the YES Programme will get the chance to make a presentation at the Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme at the CleanEnviro Summit.

The CleanEnviro Summit will also mark the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the YES leaders.

Noorhakim credits the NEA YES Leaders Programme for giving youths a great opportunity to contribute to a sustainable Singapore, and equip them not just with funding but also the skills necessary to create and run their projects.

And he counts his “greatest success” in making the project a sustainable, long-term one, that can easily be handed over to his juniors after he graduates from his course.

“I'm very happy and grateful that we managed to create a successful pilot project and have left a little part of our own legacies in NYP through it,” he said.

Noorhakim hopes to expand further on his twin passions of sport and exercise in the future, and possibly serve as a mentor himself to future batches of students embarking on the same programme.

“If given the opportunity I would like to be a mentor to help passionate youths kick start their journey into the world of environmental sustainability,” he added.

About the NEA YES Leaders Programme

For those interested in sustainability and environmental issues, the NEA YES Leaders Programme allows them to make vital connections with relevant stakeholders in tech, industry and even in government.

Participants can develop their skills through learning opportunities granted by the programme, and gain practical experience by launching projects of their own design.

You too can help make a difference for the environment and sustainability through projects on your own campus.

Find out more about the NEA YES Leaders Programme here.

This is a sponsored article brought to you by the National Environment Agency.

Top photo courtesy of Noorhakim bin Abdul Halim