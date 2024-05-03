Myanmar's military junta bans men from applying to work in other countries

The military junta in Myanmar, which toppled the democratically-elected government in a 2021 coup and is currently embroiled in a civil war with armed rebel groups, passed a new law that forbids men from applying to work outside the country.

On May 2, AFP reported that the junta suspended the issuing of permits for men to work overseas.

It cited a statement by the junta's information team, which said it was "temporarily suspending" accepting such applications, in order to "take more time to verify departure processes".

No further details were given.

This new directive comes a few weeks after the junta imposed a law introducing mandatory conscription for all men and women aged at least 18.

This was followed by reports of young Myanmar citizens applying for visas to leave the country.

2 years of fighting in Myanmar

Myanmar has been enmeshed in a civil conflict since a military coup in February 2021 ousted the democratically elected government formed by the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup came after nearly a decade of democratic reforms that had returned much, but by no means all, to a civilian government.

Resistance to the coup began almost immediately, with large protests eventually giving way to significant armed resistance.

Fighting between the military and armed resistance armies has been ongoing ever since, with the military relying on air strikes that have also involved significant civilian casualties.

The coup, and the resultant fighting, has been met with international condemnation, with the United States and European Union issuing several rounds of sanctions on the Myanmar military.

Asean, usually reticent to react to the domestic affairs of its members, has issued unprecedented condemnation, including disinviting Myanmar's ministerial level leadership from Asean meetings, urging it to comply with its Five Point Consensus which, amongst other things, calls for the end of violence and for negotiation between all sides in the conflict.

Photo by Ajay Karpur vis Unsplash