Back

Myanmar's military junta bans men from applying to work in other countries

No exit.

Sulaiman Daud | May 03, 2024, 03:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The military junta in Myanmar, which toppled the democratically-elected government in a 2021 coup and is currently embroiled in a civil war with armed rebel groups, passed a new law that forbids men from applying to work outside the country.

On May 2, AFP reported that the junta suspended the issuing of permits for men to work overseas.

It cited a statement by the junta's information team, which said it was "temporarily suspending" accepting such applications, in order to "take more time to verify departure processes".

No further details were given.

This new directive comes a few weeks after the junta imposed a law introducing mandatory conscription for all men and women aged at least 18.

This was followed by reports of young Myanmar citizens applying for visas to leave the country.

2 years of fighting in Myanmar

Myanmar has been enmeshed in a civil conflict since a military coup in February 2021 ousted the democratically elected government formed by the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup came after nearly a decade of democratic reforms that had returned much, but by no means all, to a civilian government.

Resistance to the coup began almost immediately, with large protests eventually giving way to significant armed resistance.

Fighting between the military and armed resistance armies has been ongoing ever since, with the military relying on air strikes that have also involved significant civilian casualties.

The coup, and the resultant fighting, has been met with international condemnation, with the United States and European Union issuing several rounds of sanctions on the Myanmar military.

Asean, usually reticent to react to the domestic affairs of its members, has issued unprecedented condemnation, including disinviting Myanmar's ministerial level leadership from Asean meetings, urging it to comply with its Five Point Consensus which, amongst other things, calls for the end of violence and for negotiation between all sides in the conflict.

Related stories:

Photo by Ajay Karpur vis Unsplash

9-month-old cat becomes new tourist attraction at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

Be right back, flying to Bangkok.

May 03, 2024, 03:13 PM

S'pore vs South Korea Jun. 6 match at National Stadium: Tickets at S$10-S$40 on sale now

Only 5,000 out of 50,000 seats will be allocated for away fans.

May 03, 2024, 02:59 PM

Maserati hits fence in Punggol, drives off with smoking tyre

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 03, 2024, 01:49 PM

Former army officer, 43, collapses suddenly at work & dies

"He's always been fit and strong", a friend shared.

May 03, 2024, 01:40 PM

MFA prepared to waive diplomatic immunity for officer accused of filming boy in Japan

MFA was reportedly left in the dark as the man kept mum for months after the incident.

May 03, 2024, 01:02 PM

ActiveSG to launch new system on Jun. 15, users must ballot for peak-hour slots & login via Singpass to deter bots

Under the current system, bookings are first-come, first-served.

May 03, 2024, 12:27 PM

S'pore man, 28, arrested for allegedly using a pair of scissors to rob victim of S$5,000 cash in Kembangan

The man will be charged with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

May 03, 2024, 11:15 AM

Microsoft to invest S$3 billion in M'sia, targeting cloud & AI capabilities

The investment is expected to drive at least 200,000 jobs.

May 02, 2024, 09:05 PM

DBS & POSB internet banking services down for some users from 5:40pm - 8pm

Users had trouble using PayNow and PayLah! services.

May 02, 2024, 08:39 PM

Comment: PM Lee has the rarest achievement in politics, being able to retire on his own terms

No one leaves political office a hero... almost.

May 02, 2024, 08:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.