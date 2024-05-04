Back

2 men, 41 & 55, arrested in Geylang after allegedly selling fake mobile phone for S$500

A victim was approached by one of the men, who sold him a branded mobile phone for S$500.

Amber Tay | May 04, 2024, 04:20 PM

Two men, 41 and 55, were arrested on May 3 by the Singapore police for their suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

Several mobile phones and accessories that were purportedly counterfeited, fake invoices, and cash amounting to about S$1,440 were seized, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on the same night.

Alerted to the case on Apr. 29

The police said they were alerted to a report from a victim on Apr. 29.

The victim was allegedly cheated by a 41-year-old man, who approached him and sold him a branded mobile phone for S$500.

After the transaction, the victim placed a sim card into the mobile phone but was unable to switch it on.

The victim then brought the mobile phone to an authorised retailer and confirmed that the mobile phone was a counterfeit.

Arrested the 41-year-old man and his accomplice on May 3

Follow-up investigations from Jurong Police Division officers allowed them to identify the man.

They arrested him together with his 55-year-old accomplice on May 3 in the vicinity of Geylang, where several mobile phones and accessories that were purportedly counterfeited, fake invoices and cash amounting to about $1,440 were seized.

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

Two men to be charged in court on May 4

"The two men will be charged in court on May 4, 2024, with the offence of cheating with common intention under section 420 of the Penal Code read with Section 34," said the police.

Such offence may lead to a maximum of 10 years' jail and a fine.

The police also said they "take a serious view against any person who may be involved in fraud activities and the perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law".

Top image via Singapore Police Force.

