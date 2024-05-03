Maserati hits fence in Punggol, drives off with smoking tyre

A Maserati hit a fence in Punggol on Friday morning, May 3 — and drove away with a smoking tyre.

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident along Punggol Field towards Punggol East at 6:20am.

No injuries were reported.

The video

A video of the accident's aftermath was shared to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group that same day.

The location, according to the video, was near Block 196B Punggol Field.

The incident occurred at around 5:27am.

A black Maserati on the right-most lane had mounted the centre divider's kerb.

The car's right front bumper appeared to have struck the fence.

Smoke emanated from the car's right-hand side as it reversed.

It was later seen driving off, with its right front wheel still producing smoke.

The video's contributor claimed that they were woken up by the sound of the crash.

They added that the police were called to the scene to investigate.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Responses

Online commenters speculated on what caused the accident.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook