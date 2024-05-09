3 M'sia footballers attacked in 1 week: Selangor pulls out of May 10 match against Johor Darul Ta'zim

A recent spate of attacks against Malaysian footballers has sparked safety concerns.

On May 8, 2024, Selangor Football Club (F.C.) announced that it will not participate in the season-opening Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

One player in critical condition

One of the attacked players — Faisal Halim — is currently in critical condition in hospital, AFP reported.

Known as "Mickey", Faisal, a winger who plays for Selangor FC and Malaysia internationally, is a powerhouse in Malaysian football.

But it is unclear if he will ever play again after unknown attackers splashed him with acid at a shopping centre near Kuala Lumpur on May 5.

Faisal requires multiple surgeries after suffering injuries to his face, back, ribs and arms, as well as fourth-degree burns.

The Football Association of Malaysia's (FAM) deputy president Shahril Mokhtar said Faisal has lost feeling in his left arm and was not able to communicate clearly after one of the surgeries.

Two other attacks

Faisal's attack happened two days after his Malaysia teammate Akhyar Rashid was robbed by two masked men outside his home in Terengganu and attacked with an iron rod on May 3, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Akhyar sustained injuries to his head and leg and required stitches.

Four days after Akhyar's incident, and two days after Faisal's, the attacks would claim a third victim on May 7 — former Malaysia national team captain and JDT skipper Safiq Rahim, Malay Mail reported.

Safiq was about to head home after a training session when two men on a motorcycle approached him, threatened him with a hammer and smashed his car's rear windscreen outside JDT stadium.

Fortunately, he was not injured in the incident.

These incidents have never happened in Malaysian football history, sparking shock and anger amongst fans, AFP reported.

No motive or link established yet

Amidst this, Malaysian authorities said they have imposed tighter security.

However, Selangor F.C. announced on its social media pages that it is withdrawing from the Charity Shield match on May 10 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia.

"After much deliberation and detailed discussions with various parties, following a series of criminal incidents and recent threats involving several players and team officials within just 72 hours, the club has reluctantly decided to not participate in the match ... the safety of the team is of utmost importance ... we will not compromise on matters related to the safety of the team."

The other games on May 11 and 12 look set to go ahead as no other clubs have asked for postponement, or indicated that they do not want to play, Malaysian Football League chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam told AFP.

Two suspects have been detained in relation to the Faisal attack.

Malaysian authorities have yet to establish any motive for the attacks, or if they are connected, although they noted that all three attacks involved two assailants who had tailed the players.

In the meantime, FAM president Hamidin Mohamad Amin has urged high-profile footballers to take safety precautions, such as hiring bodyguards.

