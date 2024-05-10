Justin Bieber, 30, & Hailey Bieber, 27, expecting 1st child together

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

This news was announced by the couple on their respective Instagram pages.

A representative for Hailey also confirmed with The Associated Press that she was just over six months pregnant.

Couple's announcement

In a post by Hailey, which consists of a video and several photos, the 27-year-old model could be seen with a visible baby bump.

Justin, 30, was also seen taking photographs of her holding her baby bump.

Similarly, Justin also paired his announcement with the same video and a series of photos of him and Hailey.

The couple tagged each other in their respective post captions.

Couple also renewed vows

As for the reason why Hailey was dressed in white lace with her head covered in a veil, luxury fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent said in a press release that the videos and photos are from the couple's vow renewal ceremony on May 9 (Hawaii time), reported AP.

Justin first confirmed that he and Hailey were engaged in an Instagram post in July 2018.

Approximately four months later, the Canadian singer announced that he and Hailey had tied the knot.

In his Instagram post, Justin referred to Hailey as "his wife" and said she was "awesome", while posting a picture of them holding hands together.

Subsequently, Hailey also changed her Instagram username from her maiden name, "Baldwin", to "Bieber".

Top images via Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber/Instagram