Back

At least 24 dead after highway in Guangdong, China collapses

The highway collapsed at around 2:10am on May 1.

Fiona Tan | May 01, 2024, 09:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

At least 24 people have died after a highway in China collapsed in the wee hours on May 1, 2024.

30 others in hospital

According to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency and The Paper, 30 other individuals are in the hospital, receiving treatment, and none are in critical condition.

The Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, Guangdong collapsed at around 2:10am on May 1 resulting in 20 cars plunging down the slope where the highway was located.

Aerial footage of the incident was shared on social media, showing a smoking pile of wrecked vehicles lying at the bottom of a muddy pit.

According to Chinese media reports, a car had caught fire moments after the bridge collapsed.

Chinese authorities have dispatched around 500 people to the site to help with the rescue operation, CCTV reported.

Part of the highway was closed in both directions and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

String of disasters in Guangdong

Details on what caused the highway collapse have not been reported.

Guangdong has been hit with a series of deadly disasters in recent weeks.

This includes heavy rains that have caused deadly floods. One of the downpours on Apr. 21 lasted 12 hours and killed four individuals, according to The Guardian and BBC.

More recently, a tornado ripped through Guangzhou on Apr. 27, killing five people and injuring 33 others, according to The Guardian.

Top image from Weibo and Douyin

Serangoon community cat found dead at HDB void deck, feeders left seeking answers

It was found on Apr. 29 with a broken right leg and a trail of blood from near its mouth.

May 02, 2024, 01:38 PM

Chee Hong Tat appointed to MAS board of directors

He will serve a three-year term.

May 02, 2024, 01:24 PM

Chinese dessert shop at Fortune Centre offers full refunds if you're not happy with your order

Confidence.

May 02, 2024, 12:37 PM

Ex-S’pore Japan embassy staff, 55, allegedly took photo of boy, 13, & others in public baths, summoned to court

He reportedly left his post due to the incident.

May 02, 2024, 12:27 PM

Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi after 'smell of smoke' detected in cabin after take-off

U-turn.

May 02, 2024, 12:18 PM

S'pore man dies of colon cancer, beloved cats up for adoption

Brb gonna cry now.

May 02, 2024, 12:11 PM

5 women & 7 men aged 18-46 suspected to be involved in extortion letters with fake obscene photos

Victims’ faces were used in obscene photographs of a man and a woman purportedly in a compromising position.

May 02, 2024, 10:39 AM

M'sian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi opening in S'pore by Sep. 2024

Their first overseas store.

May 02, 2024, 10:01 AM

Anwar announces salary hike of more than 13% for M'sia civil servants

The increment will be tied to a civil servant's performance.

May 01, 2024, 09:27 PM

PM Lee on 'hard truths' to keep S'pore going amidst rising global tensions, climate change & tech advances

An excerpt of PM Lee’s May Day Rally speech on May 1, 2024.

May 01, 2024, 07:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.