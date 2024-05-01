At least 24 dead after highway in Guangdong, China collapses

At least 24 people have died after a highway in China collapsed in the wee hours on May 1, 2024.

30 others in hospital

According to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency and The Paper, 30 other individuals are in the hospital, receiving treatment, and none are in critical condition.

The Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, Guangdong collapsed at around 2:10am on May 1 resulting in 20 cars plunging down the slope where the highway was located.

Aerial footage of the incident was shared on social media, showing a smoking pile of wrecked vehicles lying at the bottom of a muddy pit.

According to Chinese media reports, a car had caught fire moments after the bridge collapsed.

Chinese authorities have dispatched around 500 people to the site to help with the rescue operation, CCTV reported.

Part of the highway was closed in both directions and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

String of disasters in Guangdong

Details on what caused the highway collapse have not been reported.

Guangdong has been hit with a series of deadly disasters in recent weeks.

This includes heavy rains that have caused deadly floods. One of the downpours on Apr. 21 lasted 12 hours and killed four individuals, according to The Guardian and BBC.

More recently, a tornado ripped through Guangzhou on Apr. 27, killing five people and injuring 33 others, according to The Guardian.

