Terrace house in Katong burns down

Occupants from the affected unit, as well as neighbouring units had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

Belmont Lay | May 13, 2024, 03:07 PM

A terrace house at 25 Mugliston Road in Katong caught fire on May 13.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the fire at about 11:35am.

They arrived to find the building "well alight", according to a Facebook post by SCDF.

"SCDF firefighters deployed water jets in front and at the rear of the affected house, including three adjacent houses, to contain the fire," the post said.

A total of seven water jets were deployed at the height of the firefighting operation, it added.

A member of the public took a photo of smoke seen emanating from the property on fire.

Photo by Darren Gooi

Another photo showed the extent of the blaze from the back of the house.

By Mothership reader

The occupants from the affected unit, as well as neighbouring units had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

The fire was largely contained to the affected house.

As a result of the fire, two adjacent houses sustained burn damages, SCDF added.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damping down operations are ongoing to ensure that deep-seated embers are fully extinguished to prevent any rekindling of the fire.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & SCDF

