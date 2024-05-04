Hawker couple, who fell in love while working at Golden Mile Food Centre, to retire

Ngoh Jook Guan and Ivy Lim, the Singaporean hawker couple behind the Botak Cantonese Porridge stalls, will be retiring.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 30, their daughter Hwee Yi said that her parents will plan their retirement after returning from a family trip to Yunnan.

She wrote: "Your support over the years has meant everything to us, and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

It is unclear when they will retire or if there is a succession plan for the two stalls at One Punggol Hawker Centre and Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, met while working at opposite stalls at Golden Mile Food Centre.

Ngoh had set up Botak Cantonese Porridge and started selling porridge with the help of his wife and daughter after surviving a heart attack in 2015.

The couple is also known for their cutesy antics shared on the Botak Cantonese Porridge's TikTok account.

Both of the stalls will operate on adjusted hours while the family is away from May 2 to 14.

The Punggol stall will open from May 2 to 14 between 7am and 6pm, but will be closed on May 8 and 15.

The Tampines stall will open from May 3 to 14 between 7am and 9:45pm, but will be closed on May 8 and 15.

Hwee Yi said: "While we're away, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as our staff will be working hard to serve you despite being understaffed without us. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."

Top photos via Hwee Yi/Facebook & Botak Cantonese Porridge/Facebook