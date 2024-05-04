Back

Hawker couple, who fell in love while working at Golden Mile Food Centre, to retire

They will start planning for retirement after returning from a family trip to Yunnan.

Seri Mazliana | May 04, 2024, 04:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ngoh Jook Guan and Ivy Lim, the Singaporean hawker couple behind the Botak Cantonese Porridge stalls, will be retiring.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 30, their daughter Hwee Yi said that her parents will plan their retirement after returning from a family trip to Yunnan.

She wrote: "Your support over the years has meant everything to us, and we couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

It is unclear when they will retire or if there is a succession plan for the two stalls at One Punggol Hawker Centre and Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre.

Screenshot via Facebook.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, met while working at opposite stalls at Golden Mile Food Centre.

Ngoh had set up Botak Cantonese Porridge and started selling porridge with the help of his wife and daughter after surviving a heart attack in 2015.

The couple is also known for their cutesy antics shared on the Botak Cantonese Porridge's TikTok account.

@botakporridge I love watching them. Until... they start bickering. (': #hawker #sgtiktok #fyp #viral #foryoupage #parents #parentsoftiktok #love #truelove ♬ 无敌小可爱 - 叶雨岑

Both of the stalls will operate on adjusted hours while the family is away from May 2 to 14.

The Punggol stall will open from May 2 to 14 between 7am and 6pm, but will be closed on May 8 and 15.

The Tampines stall will open from May 3 to 14 between 7am and 9:45pm, but will be closed on May 8 and 15.

Hwee Yi said: "While we're away, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as our staff will be working hard to serve you despite being understaffed without us. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."

Top photos via Hwee Yi/Facebook & Botak Cantonese Porridge/Facebook

We taught HK band Mirror Singlish & they used it at their concert the very next day

Swee la.

May 03, 2024, 11:17 PM

Taiwan to subsidise up to S$41.7/room for tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung

Tourists have reported steered clear from Hualien and the government has noticed.

May 03, 2024, 07:53 PM

Satirical SGAG video portraying security officers as ‘buffoons’ sparks heated spat between security union & industry association

A war of words has broken out.

May 03, 2024, 06:46 PM

M'sian man to drive around the world in his Perodua Kenari over 3 years

He also wants to introduce Malaysia to the world.

May 03, 2024, 06:42 PM

Thai farmers pray for rain using Doraemon plushie instead of live cat to avoid animal abuse claims

An an an.

May 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

Nicole Scherzinger, previously part of Pussycat Dolls, visits Haw Par Villa in S'pore

Part of a gig to showcase Singapore to the world.

May 03, 2024, 05:28 PM

S'pore woman allegedly tries to leave bar without paying, accuses staff of molest when confronted

Police were called to the scene.

May 03, 2024, 04:32 PM

Wall Street Journal moves Asia headquarters from HK to S'pore, lays off staff

Eight reporters from the Hong Kong and Singapore offices have been laid off.

May 03, 2024, 03:59 PM

Myanmar's military junta bans men from applying to work in other countries

No exit.

May 03, 2024, 03:19 PM

9-month-old cat becomes new tourist attraction at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

Be right back, flying to Bangkok.

May 03, 2024, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.