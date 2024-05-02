Serangoon community cat found dead at HDB void deck, feeders left seeking answers

A beloved female community cat in Singapore was found dead at the foot of a HDB block staircase on Apr. 29.

Community cat feeder Gina Lee, who wrote to Mothership said that the cat, affectionately called Beng Girl by feeders in the area, was found dead at a Serangoon HDB block at 12pm.

Found with multiple injuries

Lee told Mothership that Beng Girl was found laying motionless near the staircase, with a broken right leg and blood trailing from a wound near its mouth.

According to Lee, the daughter of a feeder living in the same block saw the cat's dead body sometime between 12pm and 12:30pm.

The feeder then went down to the scene at 1:15pm and took photos.

Other substances were also found near Beng Girl on the steps and staircase landing between the first and second storeys.

These included faeces and some unknown fluids, which Lee suspected to be "bodily fluids" that were "sticky".

"The cat wouldn't do her business so openly," she said.

When Lee arrived at the location at around 5pm, the mess had almost been cleaned up completely.

Lee said that the block is usually "very quiet" before 12pm.

The nature of Beng Girl's injuries and the suspicious substances have led the feeder group to believe that this is a case of animal abuse.

Beng Girl was "very friendly but super cautious"

Lee said that Beng Girl had "suddenly appeared" in the neighbourhood in early-April 2024 and appeared hungry.

The feeders had named it for its resemblance to Bengal cats.

"She had the sweetest face and was very pretty," Lee said.

She added that the cat had a "very friendly" nature but was also "super cautious", and was frequently observed hiding under cars.

Often spotted with another male community cat

According to Lee, a male cat was supposedly found abandoned in the neighbourhood on Mar. 30 before Beng Girl appeared two days later.

"We suspected that they were abandoned together as they bonded really well and would always share their meals," Lee said.

The male cat, named Oyeng, was sterilised first before feeders sent Beng Girl for sterilisation on Apr. 15.

Lee added that the two cats were always spotted together.

Authorities contacted

In the wake of Beng Girl's death, its feeders are searching for an explanation, and demanding justice for the cat.

The feeder group has reported the matter to the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Lee said that the group will continue communicating and is currently taking necessary measures to keep Oyeng safe.

Mothership has reached out to NParks and SPCA for comments.

Top photos via Gina Lee