SBS bus captain, 68, loves his job so much he keeps working for over 30 years after winning lottery

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Buy a house, travel the world, buy everything you ever wanted…

What if the lottery was enough for you to retire? Would you still stay in your job then?

For 68-year-old Rountan, he just went back to work, same as always.

A bus captain at SBS Transit for 46 years, Rountan said he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon and plans to retire when he's 74.

A practical approach to life

Calm and reserved, Rountan seemed to approach life with a practicality that showed in the succinct answers he gave.

When I asked if he was nervous about the interview, he raised his eyebrows and smiled.

At this age won't be nervous, he told me.

This pragmatism applied to his approach to work as well, which can be seen in his set routine for work.

He wakes up at 1:50am. Leaves the house at 2:30am. He then goes to work by taxi.

There, he would drink coffee with his colleagues as they talked about their days and any troubles they may have.

At exactly 5:02am, he would start his shift.

To ensure he remained alert during his shifts, he would sleep at around 8:30pm to 9pm.

Won the lottery in 1990

When asked how he felt when he won the lottery in 1990, Rountan only said one word: "Happy."

Did winning the lottery change anything for him?

"Nothing. I still continue my work," Rountan replied.

Staying at home would make him feel restless, he told us.

However, Rountan’s 46 years of expertise were evident in the ease with which he operated the equipment on the bus and his elated tone when explaining different functions within the bus.

For instance, he showed us how a handicapped person can press a special bell-push button located on the exterior of the bus near the exit door to notify bus captains to deploy a wheelchair ramp.

When asked what he would do if a kid constantly pressed the “stop” button, he quipped that he wouldn't be angry the first time, but if the kid presses two, three, and four times, that's when he'll get angry.

But it was clear that he treasures every interaction with his passengers.

Growing old with passengers

From the school kids to the elderly, Rountan repeatedly said how seeing regular passengers made him happy.

He would even see one passenger four to five times throughout the day during his shift.

Rountan also recounted how students he used to fetch from his bus were now grandparents.

"Eh, uncle, you still working ah?" He laughed as he remembered their reactions when he met them on the bus.

Yet Rountan’s job as a bus captain extends beyond driving.

During a shift where he drove bus 157 along Adam Road, a passenger suffered a seizure on his bus.

Rountan immediately stopped the bus, attended to him, and promptly called for an ambulance.

Throughout the ordeal, he remained by the passenger’s side and provided comfort to him until the ambulance arrived.

“This is the bus captain's duty,” Rountan said.

Doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon

Before joining SBS, Rountan was a contract labourer.

Then, he was already operating machinery, but instead of a bus, it was a trailer truck.

He shared that there were times when he was not able to earn an income on days when it was raining.

Since it was contract-based, his prior salary was not stable, and this is one of many reasons why he enjoyed working at SBS.

We asked him if he had ever thought about working another job.

However, he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

As the age limit for a bus vocational licence is 75 years old, Rountan said he plans to find another job after retiring from SBS at 74 years old.

“Simple job. Nice job,” he told us.

What about those who may not know what job they want to do?

“Study hard,” he advised young people, explaining that it gives one greater freedom to pursue what one wants in life.

“Retirement can wait”

Going into the interview, I expected Rountan to have an extreme fondness for buses since he was young. Perhaps even a kinship towards them.

Why else would someone stay at their job for so long?

Yet, after spending a few hours with him at the bus depot, it became clear that Rountan's obsession with his job was not just related to driving itself.

Drinking coffee with his colleagues in the morning and seeing familiar passengers as he drives the same bus route — these are all aspects that contribute to his commitment to his job.

It helps that SBS's benefits are good as well, he added.

“As long as my health allows, I will keep driving these buses and serving my passengers. Retirement can wait. This job brings me joy every single day,” Rountan said.

Top image via Mothership and SBS Transit website.