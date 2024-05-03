S'pore woman allegedly tries to leave bar without paying, accuses staff of molest when confronted

A female customer at a bar in Balestier allegedly tried to leave without paying the bill, and when stopped by a staff, accused the staff of molesting her.

The dispute led to police vehicles arriving en masse at the scene.

The aftermath

The incident took place on Thursday (May 2), around 7:30am, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The bar is located at the Balestier Point shopping mall.

Eyewitnesses said that by about 8am, eight police cars had arrived at the scene.

A Shin Min reporter observed that a group had gathered at the bar while police conducted investigations.

Two men were seen arguing with each other.

One of the men, the supposed bar owner, said that he was "just trying to run a business" and "didn't understand why customers had to create trouble".

The other man, believed to be a customer, left shortly after in a car.

Bar employees told Shin Min that there had been a customer-staff dispute that morning.

Customer accused staff of molest when confronted about bill: Landlord

The unit's landlord claimed to Shin Min that the dispute started when a female customer tried to leave the bar "without paying her bill" and a female bar employee "stopped her".

"The customer was upset and accused the [staff] of molest. Then, the two of them clashed over this and someone called the police," he said.

The landlord added that the customer subsequently left the bar on her own accord.

