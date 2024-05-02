Back

2 people were taken to hospital after an 8 car accident along AYE

Chain collision.

Hannah Martens | May 12, 2024, 12:20 PM

An accident involving eight cars along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) resulted in two people being conveyed to the hospital on May. 10.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident along the AYE before Alexandra Road at 12:05pm.

A 25-year-old male car driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A video on Reddit showed the aftermath of the chain collision.

Gif made from Reddit

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Reddit

