Cyclist & driver point fingers at each other, police called in 2nd video of Yishun crossing road rage

The cyclist claimed he "was not riding very fast" .

Matthias Ang | Nigel Chua | April 10, 2024, 12:29 AM

A second video of a dispute between a cyclist and driver at a zebra crossing in Yishun has emerged.

According to earlier footage of the incident, taken from the dashcam of the driver's car, the cyclist took issue with the driver for not slowing down and stopping at a zebra crossing.

The incident

The driver in question was turning left onto Yishun Avenue 11 from Yishun Ring Road when he nearly collided with a cyclist at the zebra crossing.

The cyclist went to the extent of placing his bicycle down on the road to confront the driver.

dropbikeGIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

Driver alighted to speak to cyclist

The second video, taken from across the street, showed what happened after the first video was cut off.

In the video, the driver is seen alighting from his vehicle.

The cyclist and the driver are then seen confronting each other.

Screenshot from video by SG Road Vigilante.

Both videos were uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Apr. 8, 2024.

The Facebook post containing the second video, which was uploaded later in the day at 6:44pm, had statements from both parties in its caption.

The cyclist claimed he "was not riding very fast" and estimated his speed to be around 5 to 6 km/h.

He claimed the car "wasn’t planning to stop" at the zebra crossing.

The cyclist also said he "did [try] to stop...but it takes time for [the] bike to fully stop".

cardrivingintozebraGIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

From the second video, it appeared that the car had crossed the stop line.

The cyclist also pointed out that the driver stopped his car on the zebra crossing.

However, the driver claimed the cyclist had "arrived late to the zebra crossing".

Screenshot from video by SG Road Vigilante.

According to the cyclist's account, police officers were present at the scene.

What drivers and cyclists must do at crossings

Section 79(a) of the Highway Code stipulates that drivers approaching a zebra crossing must “be ready to slow down or stop" to give way to pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, section 14(1)(b) of the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules states that cyclists “must stop and look for on-coming traffic” before using a zebra or pedestrian crossing.

Cyclists are not required to dismount and push at traffic crossings.

Top images via video by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

