Woman, 48, taken to hospital after accident with police car in Tampines, officer, 20, assisting investigations

The accident happened at the junction outside the Courts Megastore.

Ruth Chai | Seri Mazliana | April 12, 2024, 09:24 PM

A 48-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a black car and a police car outside the Courts Megastore in Tampines on Apr. 12.

A Facebook post on the Singapore Road Accident page showed photos of the accident.

The front parts of both cars can be seen damaged.

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines North Drive 2 and Tampines North Drive 1 at about 10:35am.

The police said a 48-year-old female passenger was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 20-year-old officer who was driving the police car is assisting with investigations.

Top photos via Singapore Road Accident/Facebook

