8,000 vape offences in 2023, govt to tackle 'growing problem' beyond enforcement: MOH

More than just giving out fines.

Julia Yee | April 02, 2024, 01:34 PM

The parliament sitting on Apr. 2, 2024, began with Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam answering a range of queries regarding the "growing problem" of vaping in Singapore.

Rahayu shed light on the number of vape-related offences in recent years, sharing that there were about 7,600, 5,600, and 8,000 such offences in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Of these offences, about 4,700, 5,000, and 7,900 were purchase, use, and possession offences in the same three years.

Concern over size of HSA enforcement team

Addressing concerns about whether the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had sufficient manpower to meet the rising number of vape offences, Rahayu said that HSA is outsourcing some of its enforcement measures.

Should other agencies like the National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) come across such cases, they can refer them to HSA, which will then issue a summon.

HSA is also working with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to curb the sale and advertisement of vape products online.

Beyond enforcement

Rahayu surmised that a "multi-agency collaborative approach" was needed to tackle the issue of vaping.

"There may have been some apprehension with regards to the other agencies getting involved in this, but we had recently announced a multi agency effort and I think there's better coordination now within the agencies," she voiced.

Beyond enforcing penalties, the government is looking to "make sure that the different aspects are dealt with" when it comes to vaping-related offences.

These other aspects include catching offenders, educating people, tracking the borders and restricting online space for illegal activities.

"For example, if it is a complaint to schools, the schools will look at disciplinary proceedings as well," Rahayu explained.

She added that the government will seek to integrate the efforts across the various agencies and look at implementing guidelines and protocols to do so.

Top image via VapeClubMY/Unsplash

