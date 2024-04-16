Tower Transit bus driver & cyclist get into expletive-laden exchange in Hokkien over not giving way

A Tower Transit bus driver was filmed on April 13 engaged in a heated verbal altercation with a cyclist.

Bus driver to be counselled

A spokesperson of the bus operator told media that it will counsel its bus driver in the aftermath of the incident.

The spokesperson said: “The bus captain maintained a safe distance from the cyclists while going past them, however he should not have gotten into an argument and should not have used offensive language.”

All Tower Transit bus drivers are taught to give cyclists a wide berth when sharing the roads with them, the spokesperson added.

Clip gains traction

A 21-second clip of the incident was shared on various social media channels on April 14.

It has been viewed more than 224,000 times by April 16 midnight after it was shared in one Facebook group.

Those who commented mostly sided with the bus driver as they slammed the road-hogging antics of cyclists.

What video showed

The expletive-laden video, which showed the two man arguing in Hokkien, featured colourful language.

The driver could be heard telling off the cyclist to keep to the kerb.

The cyclist retorted if there was something wrong with the driver that day.

The driver then told the cyclist not to be too haughty or he might end up dead by the road.

The cyclist got agitated and challenged the driver to get off the bus.

The driver subsequently told the cyclist to go away.

The cyclist then shouted and challenged the driver to follow up on his threat.

The driver returned to his seat and closed the door on the cyclist, who was still shouting.

The video was cut off.

Top photos via Singapore Road Accident