Thailand temple sign targets Chinese tourists specifically to maintain cleanliness, riles some

Only the words in Chinese target a specific nationality of tourists.

Belmont Lay | April 30, 2024, 06:52 PM

A sign put up on the wall of a temple in Thailand has riled some Chinese online users.

The sign, a reminder to keep the premises clean, showed reminders in three languages: Thai, English and Chinese.

The reminder in Thai and English reads: "Please keep clean."

However, the reminder in Chinese was the only one that read: "Chinese tourists, please keep clean."

According to 8world, a photo of the sign originated from a tourist from China who recently visited Thailand.

The tourist saw the sign outside the toilet door of a Buddhist temple.

The sign served as a reminder for visitors to keep the area clean but inadvertently appeared to discriminate against Chinese tourists.

Responses

Those who were riled by the sign retorted in a number of ways.

One of the commenters said that Chinese tourists should bear this sign in mind before visiting Thailand.

Another said Thailand was not clean in the first place, while another said the sign would never single out tourists from the English-speaking world, claiming that the Chinese are the "most persecuted people".

But some Chinese online users expressed their understanding.

They said they had seen the bad behaviour of some Chinese tourists, which affects the reputation of other law-abiding and civic-minded Chinese tourists.

One of those who was more reflective said: “As a Chinese, I also hate some Chinese tourists who don’t flush the toilets, spit everywhere, make loud noises, and throw their rubbish everywhere."

It was even explained that it could be a small minority of Chinese travellers who are giving others a bad name as it was mentioned that wealthier Chinese tourists abroad could have "poor character", leading to them leaving a bad impression on others.

This line of reasoning echoed a similar government advisory issued to the Chinese globally more than a decade ago.

In 2013, a senior Chinese Communist Party official called on Chinese tourists to behave better when travelling abroad.

This was because Chinese people were getting wealthier and more of them had the means to go overseas as tourists, but at the same time, they were being scrutinised for behaving poorly once they were outside of China.

