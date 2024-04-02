S'pore near 'full employment', foreigners took on jobs that S'poreans 'don't want to do': Tan See Leng

Singapore is close to full employment, said the Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng, pointing out that in 2023, Singapore's resident employment rate was 66.2 per cent.

This was in response to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament (MP) Gerald Giam, who asked how the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will ensure that the bulk of new jobs created in 2024 will go to Singapore citizens and residents.

In 2023, employment in Singapore grew by 88,400, with 83,500 jobs going to non-residents.

Tan said that it is a misconception that a net increase in foreign employment means that jobs are not going to Singaporeans, a view that is "fundamentally misguided."

Most of the jobs foreigners took up are what Singaporeans don't want to do

Tan shared that MOM's focus and interest is whether Singaporeans who want to find a job can do so, which is done by looking at the resident employment and unemployment rates.

Singapore's resident employment rate in 2023 was 66.2 per cent, while resident unemployment and long-term unemployment rates remain at 2.7 and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

"So we are close to full employment," said Tan.

Tan added that the government has invested efforts to safeguard resident employment, citing the COVID-19 period, where residents' employment growth remained robust and increased by more than 110,000 while non-resident employment declined by 3000.

With the slowing resident workforce growth, Tan stated that it was "imperative" that Singapore remains open to complimentary foreign labour to meet the demands of Singapore's growing economy and businesses.

Looking at non-resident employment growth in 2023, more than 77 per cent of the growth was due to an increase in the number of holders for work permits and other work passes in sectors that are not typically the type of jobs Singaporeans want to do, said Tan.

Global shortage of skilled talents

Addressing the house, Tan said that Singapore needs to ensure businesses have access to talent and expand, as thriving businesses create jobs for Singaporeans and contribute to taxes.

"We must not view residents and foreigners as a zero-sum game and continue to draw divides.

He explained that the fundamental objective of the government's approach is to strike a balance between ensuring that businesses have access to the skills and manpower needed to grow and succeed and creating opportunities for local workers to grow and progress.

"By growing our economic pie, we will be better able to secure positive outcomes for Singapore and Singaporeans."

S'pore can't continue to grow workforce "indefinitely"

Giam followed up with a question on whether efforts to create jobs by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) appear to "disproportionately benefit" multinational companies and foreigners over Singaporean workers.

Tan said he thinks it's "myopic" to think about the issue this way and pointed out that Singapore cannot continue to grow its workforce “indefinitely” to grow its economy — but also needs to grow its productivity and "value-add".

Therefore, he explained, that as the economy grows, businesses must also have access to the workforce they need — including foreign talents.

