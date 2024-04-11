South Korea PM 'humbly' accepts crushing election defeat, offers to resign

The Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck Soo, has offered to resign after a crushing defeat for his party in Apr. 10's parliamentary elections, Yonhap has reported.

The liberal Democratic Party (DP) won in a landslide victory over Han's conservative People Power Party (PPP), in a major blow for conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In addition to the PM, the leader of the PPP and several presidential aides have also tendered their resignations, according to local media.

Resignation

Yonhap reported that Han, the country's head of government, told a Cabinet meeting that the government would "humbly accept" the results of the election.

"The government will reflect on the overall state affairs to see if there have been any shortcomings in meeting their expectations and devote even more efforts to improve people's livelihoods and move forward reform tasks for the country's future."

PPP leader Han Dong Hoon said he accepted "full responsibility" for the party's loss and that he would subsequently be stepping down as leader.

"I apologise to people on behalf of our party, which fell short of receiving people's support," he said.

According to The Washington Post, all senior presidential advisers, except those in charge of security issues, also submitted their resignations; however, it is not yet clear if they were accepted.

The highest turnout of voters in decades

It's estimated that 67 per cent of the 44 million eligible voters cast their votes on Apr. 10; the highest turnout recorded for a parliamentary election in 32 years.

By morning on Apr. 11, 99 per cent of the votes had been counted and the DP were clear winners.

DP leader Lee Jae Myung said:

"When voters chose me, it was your judgement against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and you are giving the Democratic Party the duty to take responsibility for the livelihood of the people and create a better society."

Including proportional seats, of the 300 seats in the National Assembly, the DP and its satellite party secured 187 seats in total versus the 108 seats claimed by the PPP.

However, this is not enough for the DP and its ally to secure a supermajority of 200 seats in the assembly.

A "lame duck"

The results echo the public sentiments towards President Yoon, who is two years into his five-year term.

Yoon's approval has steadily declined over the past few months amidst the country's cost-of-living crisis and several corruption scandals.

"I will humbly accept the will of the people expressed in the general election, and will strive to reform the administration and do my best to stabilise the economy and enhance people's livelihoods," Lee Kwan Seop, presidential chief of staff, quoted him as saying during a press conference.

This latest blow will make it more difficult for Yoon to pass legislation.

According to The Guardian, some analysts say he is "likely to become a lame duck leader".

In South Korea, the President shapes foreign policy, but domestic legislation is passed by the National Assembly.

It is unlikely that Yoon would now be able to pass legislation that his opponents do not support.

