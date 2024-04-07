S'porean, 21, pleads guilty to rape & other offence related to 2 girls then aged 13 & 14

A 21-year-old youth has pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of sexual penetration of a minor after he made two girls pregnant at the ages of 13 and 14 from 2020 to 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of rioting following his involvement in an incident of assault at Waterway Point on Jul. 4, 2022.

Nine other charges of sexual assault and one charge of contravening the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act were also taken into consideration, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Neither the youth nor the victims can be named due to a gag order.

Met the first victim when she was 12

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the accused met his first victim through mutual friends and began a romantic relationship with each other on Jul. 18, 2020.

At that time, the victim was 12 while the accused was 17.

A few months into their relationship, the accused initiated kissing and holding hands with the victim.

This then escalated to unprotected sexual intercourse, with the victim feeling pressured to do so on account of being his girlfriend.

These encounters took place at the staircase of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat most of the time, on at least 20 occasions.

One of these encounters took place sometime between Dec. 2, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, when the victim was 13 years old.

A few months later, the victim realised she had missed her menstrual period and suspected that she was pregnant, even though she did not take a pregnancy test.

When she told the accused, he dismissed her concerns and continued engaging in intercourse with her.

First victim underwent an abortion in April 2021

The first victim and the accused eventually broke up in March 2021.

The accused also began serving a reformative training sentence for an unrelated offence in Mar. 15, 2021.

On Apr. 14, 2021, the victim decided to act on her suspicion of being pregnant and told her mother.

Her mother brought her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and the hospital filed a police report over suspected child abuse arising from the first victim's confirmed pregnancy.

She underwent an abortion on Apr. 27, 2021 and a DNA analysis by the Health Sciences Authority confirmed the accused as the father of the aborted foetus.

Met the second victim when she was 14 in 2022

On May 15, 2022, the accused met his second victim through a mutual friend and they entered a romantic relationship.

During this time, the accused had been released from reformative training supervision.

The accused and the second victim then began engaging in sexual intercourse, some of which were protected while others were not.

One of these unprotected encounters occurred in mid-August 2022, in the second victim's bedroom.

On Oct. 25, 2022, the second victim obtained a pregnancy test kit and discovered she was pregnant.

She told the accused but he continued engaging in intercourse with her.

The second victim underwent an abortion on Nov. 14, 2022.

DNA analysis confirmed the accused as the foetus' father.

Prosecution highlights recalcitrance

In their sentencing submissions, the prosecution called for a sentence ranging from nine and a half years and four months to 11 years and one month, with six strokes of the cane.

They described the accused as "callous and reckless" in his sexual encounters with his two victims and noted that he had disregarded their youth and vulnerability.

In addition, the accused had "selfishly" exposed his victims to the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases in failing to use protection.

Both of his victims also had to experience the "trauma" of abortion at the ages of 13 and 14.

The prosecution added that as the accused has been in remand since May 31, 2023, the Court should commence his sentence from either the date of his sentencing or Mar. 14, 2024, depending on whichever is earlier, instead of May 31, 2023.

This is due to the accused currently being on a reformative training recall period for a prior unrelated offence pertaining to theft in dwelling.

This period is slated to end on Mar. 14, 2024.

