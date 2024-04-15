More than 470 youths below 19 arrested for sexual crimes in S'pore in 2023, up 30%

Sexual crimes remain the top crimes of concern for youth offenders, as 2023 saw an increase of about 30 per cent in youths arrested for sexual crimes.

In her speech at the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Sexual Crime Awareness Seminar 2024, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling shared that in 2023, more than 470 youths aged 19 and below were arrested for sexual crimes.

Shift in societal attitudes

Sun noted the shifting societal attitudes among youths towards sexual behaviour as an upstream cause of the increase in sexual crimes among youths.

She shared that studies have identified some contributing factors to youth sexual offences.

Such factors are early and repeated exposure to sexually explicit materials or adult sexual activity and inappropriate, or inaccurate information about sexual behaviours and relationships.

Sun added that there are strict laws to protect the young and that a balanced approach should be taken towards youth offences.

In 2021, the Penal Code was amended to increase the penalties for three sexual offences, including causing a minor to view a sexual image and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a minor.

In 2019, the Criminal Law Reform Act was passed to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility from seven to 10 years old.

This was to strike a balance between the protection of the public and fairness to young children who may not be able to understand the consequences of their actions.

Strengthening laws and ramping up crime prevention efforts

Sun shared that the government has been further strengthening the laws to better deal with sexual crime.

The Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2024, passed in February 2024, sets out safeguards to ensure that forensic medical examinations are conducted safely and sensitively.

A differentiated approach towards the requirement of consent for accused persons and victims is also taken.

"The new legislative framework empowers the police to secure valuable forensic evidence in the investigation of serious sexual offence and other major crimes, while ensuring the safety and dignity of victims."

In addition to legislative changes, Sun shared that the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) are ramping up crime prevention efforts to tackle youth sexual offending.

MHA and MOE are developing a resource package to train counsellors in schools and in the community to recognise early signs of harmful sexual behaviours in children and youths.

This training will help counsellors who work with children and youths to better engage children and youths on such topics, facilitating early intervention.

In schools, the Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) curriculum equips students with the socio-emotional skills to understand themselves, maintain healthy relationships, and make responsible decisions about sexuality.

Sun said the police will also complement educators' efforts by delivering school talks on sexual crime prevention to secondary schools, junior colleges, and Millenia Institute's students.

Enhance victim care

Sun added that the police will do more to enhance victim care for sexual crime victims, working closely with community partners.

The police are piloting a collaboration with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) to tap into the expertise of students pursuing their Master's in Forensic Psychology.

Since March 2024, the students have been called to respond to activations for victim care services.

This initiative improves response capabilities by increasing the pool of victim care officers that offer practical and emotional support to victims and allow the students to apply their training.

Sun also shared that the police will work with community partners like Protection Specialist Centres to explore a structured referral process for more young victims to receive longer-term care.

