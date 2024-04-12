Back

S'pore's GDP growth at 2.7% in 1st quarter of 2024: Advance estimates

Hannah Martens | April 12, 2024, 01:09 PM

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) reported that Singapore's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024.

In a press release on Apr. 12, 2024, MTI said Singapore's economy grew faster than in the previous quarter, which saw 2.2 per cent growth.

This was based on advance estimates, computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter, January and February 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew by 0.1 per cent.

Photo via MTI

Photo via MTI

Growth

The group of sectors comprising the information & communications, finance and insurance, and professional service sectors grew by 4.3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024.

Growth in the information & communications sector was bolstered by continued strong demand for IT and digital solutions.

The head offices and business representative offices segment mainly drove the growth in the professional services sector.

The finance and insurance sector grew due to the strong performance of the banking and activities auxiliary to financial service segments.

The remaining group of services sectors (accommodation and food services, real estate, administrative and support services and other services) saw growth of 2.9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

This exceeded the 2.0 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

All sectors within the group, barring the administrative and support services sector, expanded during the quarter.

The accommodation sector saw robust growth due to a strong recovery in international visitor arrivals.

The preliminary GDP estimates for the first quarter of 2024, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, will be released in May 2024 in the Economic Survey of Singapore.

Top Photo via Unsplash

