SIA redirects Dubai-bound flight to Oman after floods at airport

Singapore Airlines has redirected one flight heading to Dubai to Muscat International Airport in Oman on Apr. 16 following the UAE floods.

According to The Straits Times (ST), a SIA spokesperson said SQ494 was flying from Singapore to Dubai on Apr. 16.

The spokesperson added that SIA will deploy an Airbus A350-900 flight from Muscat to Dubai after clearance and the operating crew's minimum regulatory rest period are fulfilled.

Temporary accommodation for affected passengers

307 passengers and 14 crew members were affected.

The spokesperson said that SIA is working closely with local authorities on immigration clearance for the affected passengers.

They will be transferred to hotels in Muscat once immigration clearance is completed.

Two other flights cancelled

Two other SIA flights on Apr. 17 between Singapore and Dubai were cancelled due to limited operations at the affected Dubai airport, reported ST.

Flight SQ494 was due to fly from Singapore to Dubai, while flight SQ495 was scheduled to fly the opposite route.

The spokesperson said SIA is closely monitoring the situation and will inform its customers if there are any further changes to their flights.

In the meantime, customers can visit the SIA website for flight status information.

SIA also urged its customers to update their contact details via the "manage booking" function on SIA’s website, or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

Top photos via Singapore Airlines/Facebook & FL360aero/X