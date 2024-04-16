Back

S'pore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira sustains leg injury, takes break from competitions to recover

GWS.

Hannah Martens | April 16, 2024, 02:42 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappSingapore's sprint queen and Olympic-bound athlete Shanti Pereira has sustained a leg injury.

The Singapore Athletics announced Pereira's injury through a press release on Apr. 15, 2024.

This injury comes a mere two weeks after she broke the 400m national record by 0.51 seconds on Mar. 31, 2024, at the Florida Relays.

She has been ruled out of action for the April events, the 84th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships, and the Diamond League competition in Xiamen and Shanghai.

Singapore Athletics added that they would work with Pereira, her coach, and the Singapore Sports Institute to ensure she receives all the support required to aid her recovery.

The organisation will also work with her coach, Luis Cunha, to reorganise her training preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"Shanti has sustained a common sports injury," Cunha said.

He stated that, as a precaution, they will adapt Pereira's competition plans so that she can focus on her recovery.

In the meantime, Pereira will train and undergo rehabilitation in Singapore.

Pereira qualified for the 2024 Olympics at the August 2023 World Athletics Championships.

She matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds when she finished second in her heat.

Related story

Top photos via Shanti Pereira/Instagram

What do we know about S'pore's forthcoming PM, Lawrence Wong?

It's been a long time coming.

April 16, 2024, 02:10 PM

M'sia man wins RM7.4 million (S$2.11 million) with RM1 bet on wife & children's birthdates

He's set for the next 20 years.

April 16, 2024, 02:06 PM

Long queue in VivoCity for free Ben & Jerry's ice cream on Apr. 16

Shocking!

April 16, 2024, 01:45 PM

Car crashes into girl, 12, at zebra crossing in front of school at Bukit Batok

A 50-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

April 16, 2024, 01:38 PM

MHA to propose new law allowing restraining orders on content that 'threatens racial harmony', seeks public feedback

Under the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill.

April 16, 2024, 01:25 PM

Both extreme pessimism & over-optimism will breed climate inaction: President Tharman

Every 10th of a percentage point and every 0.1°C counts, he said.

April 16, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 40, charged for setting off fireworks near Yishun HDB block

SPF reminded the public that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import dangerous fireworks.

April 16, 2024, 11:56 AM

PM Lee & New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon want to 'elevate' relationship

Next year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and New Zealand.

April 16, 2024, 11:42 AM

Driver of S'pore-registered Jaguar supposedly uses brick to pump more petrol at Johor Bahru station

Where did he get the brick?

April 16, 2024, 10:54 AM

Tower Transit bus driver & cyclist get into expletive-laden exchange in Hokkien over not giving way

The bus driver will be counselled.

April 16, 2024, 08:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.