S'pore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira sustains leg injury, takes break from competitions to recover

Singapore's sprint queen and Olympic-bound athlete Shanti Pereira has sustained a leg injury.

The Singapore Athletics announced Pereira's injury through a press release on Apr. 15, 2024.

This injury comes a mere two weeks after she broke the 400m national record by 0.51 seconds on Mar. 31, 2024, at the Florida Relays.

She has been ruled out of action for the April events, the 84th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships, and the Diamond League competition in Xiamen and Shanghai.

Singapore Athletics added that they would work with Pereira, her coach, and the Singapore Sports Institute to ensure she receives all the support required to aid her recovery.

The organisation will also work with her coach, Luis Cunha, to reorganise her training preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"Shanti has sustained a common sports injury," Cunha said.

He stated that, as a precaution, they will adapt Pereira's competition plans so that she can focus on her recovery.

In the meantime, Pereira will train and undergo rehabilitation in Singapore.

Pereira qualified for the 2024 Olympics at the August 2023 World Athletics Championships.

She matched the entry mark of 22.57 seconds when she finished second in her heat.

Top photos via Shanti Pereira/Instagram