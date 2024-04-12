S'pore govt committed to protect all minorities, including Muslims, Jews: Shanmugam on Gaza conflict

"We have made a clear commitment to protect all our minorities which, in Singapore’s context, includes Muslim and Jewish communities, and we take a firm view against any expression of violence," said home affairs and law minister K Shanmugam.

He was speaking at a pre-Passover celebration organised by the Jewish Welfare Board (JWB) on Apr. 11, which was attended by various community and religious leaders in Singapore.

He highlighted the impact of the Gaza conflict on how Jewish communities around the world are perceived, and emphasised the Singapore government's commitment to protect the different communities here.

Both sides have dehumanised one another: Shanmugam

In his speech, Shanmugam noted that the world is "going through a very difficult time", noting the impact of conflicts including in Gaza, Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Myanmar, and other places, which have seen "tremendous loss of life and suffering".

Shanmugam highlighted that one impact of the Gaza conflict is the rise of Islamophobia and anti-semitism around the world.

He also pointed out that "both sides have dehumanised each other" in the conflict and "that can only be bad news for peace or any hope".

Shanmugam added that the situation in the Middle East is "sad on many levels", and quoted a BBC report which says evidence is accumulating that both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes.

He noted that Israel has rejected charges at The Hague that it is guilty of genocide.

Shanmugam recalled that Israel was "seen as the underdog" in the 60s and 80s as it struggled for survival amid attacks from "larger forces around the region".

He noted that sympathy toward Israel "has eroded somewhat", because of the policies of different Israeli Governments towards the Palestinians.

He pointed to previous statements made by Singapore on the matter, including at the United Nations, and said that while Singapore's "very strong" relationship with Israel "will not preclude us from taking a principled view on the actions of the different actors in the Middle East, at any point in time."

He said that "recent actions by Israel have been a cause for concern" to Singapore, as well as other countries in the international community, including the United states.

He added:

“It is sad to see that a country like Israel, whose people have suffered so much during the Holocaust and centuries before that, should be accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice."

"These will have an impact on the perception of Jewish communities around the world," he said.

Govt wants to protect local Jewish community from anti-semitism

He pointed out the Singapore government wants to "insulate" and protect the local Jewish community from these impacts.

"[The] government's fundamental duty is to maintain law and order, [and] protect everyone. That is the first order of business for the government," he added.

He said this was why the government "took a strong stance" on a controversial post put up on the Embassy of Israel in Singapore's official page.

"It risked inflaming tensions, can undermine the peace and harmony we enjoy in Singapore, and can also put the Jewish community here at risk – if the anger spills over into the physical realm," Shanmugam explained during his Apr. 11 speech.

Uploaded on Mar. 24, the post claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran, the central religious text of Islam, while Palestine was not mentioned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told the Israeli embassy to take down the post immediately.

It was deleted the same day, and the Israel embassy has stated that the person involved will face disciplinary action.

Singapore takes "firm view" against violence: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said Singapore has "tried hard" not to import "tensions, conflicts and arguments" into society here.

But he noted that "some impact" has been felt amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

"Thankfully, the level of tension and friction is much less, compared with most other places," he said, pointing to Singapore's laws, and its "firmness" in making it clear that enforcement of these laws will be enforced equally.

Shanmugam also highlighted the Singapore government's efforts to allow people to practise their religion freely and to increase understanding between communities.

"We have made a clear commitment to protect all our minorities which, in Singapore’s context, includes Muslim and Jewish communities, and we take a firm view against any expression of violence, and obviously any actual violence," Shanmugam added.

Shanmugam pointed out that Jews "have a very long history in Singapore", have "played a vital role in building Singapore up through the years" and "are a vibrant and valuable part of our society".

He added that Singapore is one of the places where Jews can openly profess their faith in this region, and where one can find mosques, synagogue, church and temple in vicinity of one another.

Every community in Singapore is equal, will be protected

"We have to ensure people feel completely free and confident and comfortable to practise their faith and do what they wish, as long as you do not go out there to protest without a permit," he said.

Shanmugam ended his speech by reaffirming the government's commitment to protect every community in Singapore.

"We look towards and pray for a better future, for both Israelis and Palestinians. For an end to the endless cycles of violence, oppression, and suffering, and for wisdom to prevail," he said.

"There is a reason why a cabinet minister is here, speaking with you – to send a message to everyone that every community in Singapore is equal and will be protected."

You can watch a clip of his speech here:

Top image from Jewish Welfare Board