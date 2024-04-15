Australia High Commission in S'pore lowers flags to half-mast to honour victims of Sydney knife attack

The Australian High Commission in Singapore is commemorating the victims of a rare knife attack at a shopping centre in Sydney on Apr. 13.

Six people were murdered before the assailant, who has been named by New South Wales (NSW) Police as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, was shot by police officer, Amy Scott, putting an end to his rampage.

11 other victims, including a nine-month-old baby, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Flags at half-mast

In an Instagram post on Apr. 15, the High Commission shared a photograph of the Australian, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Island flags being flown at half-mast.

In the caption, it said the lowering of the flags was to "honour the victims".

"Australia grieves together as one, as we mourn with those who lost loved ones, pray for the recovery of those injured and pay tribute to the bravery of those who responded."

The High Commission joins all government buildings across Australia, who are today (Apr. 15) flying their flags at half-mast to mourn the victims of the tragedy.

An "obvious" attack on women

The six people killed on Apr. 13 have now been publicly identified.

Ashlee Good, 38, mother to a nine-month-old baby, who was also injured during the attack. The NSW Health Minister announced on Apr. 15 that the baby's condition had "significantly improved".

Dawn Singleton, 25, daughter of one of Australia's most well-known entrepreneurs.

Faraz Ahmed Tahir, 30, a security guard and Pakistani immigrant who was hailed as a hero for protecting members of the public during the stabbing. He is the only male victim.

Jade Young, 47, an architect and member of the local surf club.

Pikria Darchia, 55, an artist who spent time working in Georgia.

Yixuan Cheng, 27, a Chinese national studying at the University of Sydney.

Five of the six killed and eight of the 11 injured are women, which Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was "concerning".

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told ABC News Breakfast this was a line of inquiry.

"The videos speak for themselves, don't they?" she said.

"It's obvious to me, it's obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest that the offender focused on women and avoided the men."

According to The Guardian, Police said Cauchi was known to law enforcement for "mental health-related issues".

"This is a community in mourning, but it's a nation in mourning"

Tributes have been flowing since the attack, with hundreds of Sydney-siders laying flowers outside of Bondi Junction Westfield — one of the biggest shopping centres in Sydney — where the event took place.

In his opening remarks at Federal Cabinet on Apr. 15, Albanese called the attack an "act of senseless violence".

"This is a community in mourning, but it's a nation in mourning," he said, before praising the "heroism" of Police Inspector Amy Scott and paid tribute to "the ordinary Australians who did extraordinary things".

"We're reminded at the toughest of times Australians show the best of the Australian character."

King Charles and Queen Camilla of the UK said in a statement they were "utterly horrified and shocked" by the "senseless attack".

The shopping centre remains closed and it is not yet certain when it will reopen.

Top image from @australiainsg/Instagram and @AdeelShareef/X