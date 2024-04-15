Diner complains scallops served at Toa Payoh Hub food court way smaller than advertised

How often do you get served what is advertised?

With photos these days mainly for illustration purposes only, it appears, maybe not very often.

Well, one diner in Singapore recently found out first-hand how much the real thing differs from what is on the signboard while dining at the Koufu food court at Toa Payoh Hub on Apr. 9.

The woman, 45, surnamed Guo (transliteration), bought a bowl of "signature spinach soup" and was so displeased with the discrepancy that she took a photo of it, complained to the stall, and went to the media, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Scallops the size of a 20-cent coin

A photo of the dish at the stall showed two scallops in the soup, each about the size of an egg yolk.

However, she was served scallops, which she claimed were each only about the size of a 20-cent coin, and showed that three of them could fit into a spoon.

The diner said: "I can understand that the real thing is usually not exactly the same as shown in the picture, and I also understand that now that prices are rising, food portions will inevitably shrink, but this is really a serious mismatch."

She said she was not demanding compensation but just wanted to report the matter to the stallholder.

After eating, she returned to the stall with the photos she had taken before, but the staff apparently told her in an impatient tone: "The scallops come in big or small sizes, so just go if you are not satisfied, go lodge a complaint."

Stall clarifies

A stall assistant subsequently told Shin Min that the scallops are from a supplier and they come in various sizes.

Moreover, once they are cooked, they tend to shrink.

He also explained that if the disgruntled customer had come to him before finishing her food, he would have prepared another serving.

In response to the claim that the stall assistant spoke in an impatient tone, he said there was a queue at that time, and it was a busy period.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News