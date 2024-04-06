SBS bus window shatters after incident with lorry along Serangoon Garden Way

Passengers aboard a public bus travelling along Serangoon Garden Way had their morning commute disrupted when one of the bus's windows shattered following an incident involving a lorry.

The incident took place on bus service 315 around 11:20 am on Apr. 6, a passenger recounted to Mothership.

What happened

According to the passenger, the bus was making a left turn when it collided with a lorry ahead.

The window then shattered with a loud sound, she added.

She added that although the bus was packed with passengers, those in proximity to the shattered window appeared to be unharmed.

Since it was a one-way lane, both the bus and the lorry continued to the next bus stop before passengers disembarked.

SBS Transit's statement

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed with Mothership that there were no injuries and no one was conveyed to the hospital.

"A Service 315 bus was involved in an incident with a lorry along Serangoon Garden Way where no one was hurt and conveyed to the hospital for treatment. We are currently looking into the incident and apologise to our passengers and affected motorists for any inconvenience caused."

Top photos via Mothership reader