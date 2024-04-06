Back

SBS bus window shatters after incident with lorry along Serangoon Garden Way

There were no reported injuries.

Khine Zin Htet | April 06, 2024, 07:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Passengers aboard a public bus travelling along Serangoon Garden Way had their morning commute disrupted when one of the bus's windows shattered following an incident involving a lorry.

The incident took place on bus service 315 around 11:20 am on Apr. 6, a passenger recounted to Mothership.

Photo via Mothership reader

What happened

According to the passenger, the bus was making a left turn when it collided with a lorry ahead.

The window then shattered with a loud sound, she added.

She added that although the bus was packed with passengers, those in proximity to the shattered window appeared to be unharmed.

Since it was a one-way lane, both the bus and the lorry continued to the next bus stop before passengers disembarked.

Photo via Mothership reader

SBS Transit's statement

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed with Mothership that there were no injuries and no one was conveyed to the hospital.

"A Service 315 bus was involved in an incident with a lorry along Serangoon Garden Way where no one was hurt and conveyed to the hospital for treatment. We are currently looking into the incident and apologise to our passengers and affected motorists for any inconvenience caused."

Top photos via Mothership reader

S'pore couple, both 47, on vacation in Taiwan, missing after earthquake

They boarded a sightseeing bus along the Taroko line.

April 06, 2024, 05:50 PM

JJ Lin takes photo with Bruno Mars on day 2 of S'pore concert

A crossover.

April 06, 2024, 05:07 PM

Phone accessory store Beadstreet closes Cineleisure outlet, relocates to Holland Village

Fresh start.

April 06, 2024, 04:19 PM

Haidilao Bugis offers tufting workshop at S$19.80 for customers in Apr. & May 2024

Fun stuff to do on the weekend.

April 06, 2024, 04:16 PM

S'porean actress Yvonne Lim shares experience & what to do if caught in an earthquake

In school, her children were taught to protect themselves with books or their school bags — essentially anything that could cover their heads.

April 06, 2024, 03:57 PM

Industrial-themed kopitiam in Potong Pasir serves curry lava toast, kopi affogato & more

Traditional dishes in a modern setting.

April 06, 2024, 02:54 PM

Israel to temporarily allow more aid into Gaza after Biden warns Netanyahu to prevent 'humanitarian suffering'

This comes after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

April 06, 2024, 02:01 PM

PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

He reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution".

April 06, 2024, 12:34 PM

M'sian dog shelter offering RM2,000 to find culprit behind video of dog set on fire

Eyewitnesses can reach out to the NGO.

April 06, 2024, 12:30 PM

As a lifelong westie, I love visiting Westgate. Here’s why I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of the mall.

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.