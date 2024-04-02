Back

Porsche beats red light along Yio Chu Kang road, pedestrian runs away to avoid getting hit

Yikes.

Tharun Suresh | April 02, 2024, 10:22 AM

A Porsche Cayman was seen beating a red light and nearly hitting a pedestrian who had the right of way along Yio Chu Kang road on Mar. 31.

A video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page on Apr. 1.

A near miss

Dashboard footage showed the white Porsche speeding towards the pedestrian crossing even though traffic light was red.

porsche_pedestrian_1 via SG Road Vigilante

A lorry was on the right lane, which could have caused the pedestrian to be in the Porsche driver's blind spot.

However, the Porsche driver also missed the red light signal and was seen beating it without stopping.

The pedestrian, who was crossing the road, was forced to run forward to evade the oncoming car.

pedestrianrunning via SG Road Vigilante

Driver slammed

Commenters took to the comment sections on the SG Road Vigilante post to criticise the driver's behaviour, with some calling for the video to be immediately submitted to the traffic police.

Others noted the importance of pedestrians remaining alert while crossing the road.

"Glad that pedestrian wasn’t looking at mobile. Gotta be alert on the road at all times," one commenter said.

Failure to conform to traffic signals is a serious offence.

The penalty is a S$400 fine for light vehicles, a S$500 fine for heavy vehicles, and 12 demerit points.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante

